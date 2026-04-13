Cold store specialist Iceline Yorkshire Ltd joins Nordic Climate Group’s growing UK organisation

Nordic Climate Group has acquired Iceline Yorkshire Ltd, a refrigeration specialist based in Doncaster known for its work with commercial cold stores and refrigeration environments. The company combines installation and modification of refrigeration systems with the dismantling and reuse of equipment and materials, supporting a more circular approach to refrigeration infrastructure while reflecting both technical expertise and a strong commercial mindset.

The business serves customers across the food retail, logistics and food production sectors and has built a reputation for practical solutions and dependable delivery in demanding refrigeration environments.

Founded by refrigeration veteran Paul Liddle and today led by his son Craig Liddle and wife Rachael and their strong team. Paul continues to take an active role in the business ensuring continuity for staff and customers alike. Iceline has developed into a specialised refrigeration company with projects across the UK. The company works across the full lifecycle of cold storage environments, from installation and modification to removal and material handling.

With approximately 25 employees, Iceline adds further depth to Nordic Climate Group’s refrigeration capabilities in Northern England. The company will continue operating under its own name and management.

“Iceline is a strong example of the kind of entrepreneurial refrigeration company we are proud to partner with. They bring deep practical expertise in cold store environments and have built a business that combines technical skill with a sharp commercial mindset. Family run, they have a clear focus on service delivery and being close to their customers. Their capability to recover and reuse materials from refrigeration projects also shows a forward-thinking approach that fits well with our approach to the circular economy and how we want to develop Nordic Climate Group in the UK,” says Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK.

Craig Liddle, Managing Director of Iceline, will continue to lead the business together with the existing team.

“We have built Iceline by focusing on practical solutions, skilled people and long-term relationships with our customers. Becoming part of Nordic Climate Group gives us the opportunity to continue developing the company while staying true to the way we work and the customers we serve,” says Craig Liddle, CEO of Iceline.

The acquisition further strengthens Nordic Climate Group’s presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland. With the addition of Iceline, the Group in the UK and Ireland now generates annual revenues exceeding EUR 80 million, continuing to grow together with specialised local companies within cooling, heating and energy-efficient installations.

For more information, please contact:

Ronnie Coutts, CEO Nordic Climate Group UK

ronnie.coutts@nordicclimategroup.com | +44 7951 997 195

Craig Liddle, CEO of Iceline Yorkshire

craigliddle351@gmail.com | +44 7793 588 667

Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO Nordic Climate Group

fredrik.gren@nordicclimategroup.se | +46 70 511 64 99

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,300 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 600 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.