Vacation Rental Market to Surpass USD 136 Bn by 2031 Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Amid Steady Global Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the vacation rental market was valued at USD 104.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 109.4 billion in 2026, reaching USD 136.78 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period (2026–2031). This steady vacation rental market growth highlights increasing consumer preference for alternative accommodations over traditional hotels. The vacation rental industry is witnessing transformation driven by technology-enabled booking systems, increasing global travel demand, and the growing popularity of remote work. These factors are significantly contributing to the expansion of the vacation rental market size while enhancing accessibility and convenience for travelers worldwide.

Regional Analysis of the Vacation Rental Market

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region, driven by rising travel demand and expanding middle-class spending. Increased interest in both domestic trips and international travel, along with supportive government initiatives, is encouraging longer stays and boosting overall market activity.

North America continues to hold a strong position, though tighter regulations in major cities are limiting property availability. At the same time, demand is shifting toward suburban and nearby leisure destinations, with operators adopting smart technologies to improve efficiency and pricing strategies.

Vacation Rental Market Trends Shaping the Future of Travel

Younger Travelers Driving Experience-Based Spending

Younger travelers are prioritizing experiences over long-term assets, leading to higher spending on travel. Many are blending work with leisure trips, while also preferring platforms that offer clear pricing and flexibility, making value and convenience more important than brand loyalty.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The vacation rental market reflects steady demand shaped by shifting travel preferences and digital platform adoption, with growth patterns supported by observable booking trends and regional activity. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent, transparent research practices and cross-verified data sources, enabling more reliable, decision-ready insights than many comparable reports.”

Digital Platforms Transforming Travel Bookings

Travel planning has shifted heavily toward digital ecosystems, where users discover destinations and complete bookings within the same platforms. The growing use of AI-powered search and voice tools is making the experience smoother, reducing drop-offs and setting a new standard for convenience in the booking journey.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/vacation-rental-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Vacation Rental Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Definition and Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mainstream rise of online booking platforms

4.2.2 Growing millennial and Gen-Z travel spending

4.2.3 Expansion of mid-term workcation demand

4.2.4 Professionalisation of property management

4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Safety and security concerns

4.3.2 Tightening local STR regulations

4.3.3 Rising cleaning and compliance costs

4.3.4 Hotel sector's targeted loyalty discounts

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 and more

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Impact of Macro-economic Factors

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Property Type

5.1.1 Homes

5.1.2 Apartments

5.1.3 Resort / Condominium

5.1.4 Villas

5.1.5 Cabins / Cottages

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Booking Mode

5.2.1 Online Platforms

5.2.2 Direct-to-Owner Websites

5.2.3 Offline / Travel Agent

5.3 By Rental Duration

5.3.1 Short-Term (<7 nights)

5.3.2 Mid-Term (8-30 nights)

5.3.3 Long-Term (>30 nights)

5.4 By Traveller Type

5.4.1 Families

5.4.2 Couples

5.4.3 Solo / Digital Nomads

5.4.4 Business Travellers

5.4.5 Groups (Friends, Events)

5.5 By Price Tier

5.5.1 Budget

5.5.2 Mid-scale

5.5.3 Luxury / Premium

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Russia

5.6.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.3 Turkey

5.6.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.6.5.2.3 Egypt

5.6.5.2.4 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Airbnb, Inc.

6.4.2 Vrbo (Expedia Group, Inc.)

6.4.3 Booking Holdings Inc.

6.4.4 TripAdvisor, Inc.

6.4.5 Expedia Group, Inc.

6.4.6 Vacasa LLC

6.4.7 Sonder Holdings Inc.

6.4.8 Wyndham Destinations, Inc.

6.4.9 MakeMyTrip Limited

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

Explore more insights into the vacation rental market landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/vacation-rental-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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