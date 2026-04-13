Bezeq Group Publishes its 2025 ESG Report

Holon, Israel – April 13, 2026 – Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), Israel’s leading telecommunications group, which includes Pelephone, yes, and Bezeq International Tech, published its 2025 Corporate Responsibility (ESG) Report. This is the Group’s seventh report, presenting its achievements, targets, and challenges for the coming years across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) domains. While maintaining Israel’s national resilience during a state of emergency, reducing the digital divide, promoting diversity and inclusion, and ongoing efforts to mitigate environmental impacts, this year’s report reflects significant progress in the Group’s ESG processes, positioning it at par with leading global companies in the sector. Bezeq’s early publication of its report aligns closely with the publication of its annual financial statements, enabling stakeholders to access comprehensive information in a timely and transparent manner. In addition, for the first time, an external audit of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions was conducted, and a GHG emissions report was published, covering more than 65% of the Group’s product procurement, aimed effectively at managing and monitoring its value chain. Furthermore, Bezeq formulated a strategy defining the key impact areas and central objectives of the Group’s ESG activities and established updated short and medium-term ESG targets as part of a roadmap for integration into its core operations.



Tomer Raved, Chairman of Bezeq Group:

“I am proud to publish, for the seventh consecutive year, Bezeq Group’s ESG Report. The report reflects our commitment to benefiting society, the community, and the environment, alongside sustainable growth and high-quality corporate governance, while creating long-term value for all stakeholders. The Group defines the future of telecommunications in Israel as the nation's digital backbone and a key engine for its economic growth. Through continuous investment in powerful and advanced national infrastructure, we enable smart connectivity for every home, business, and public institution across the country. The Group relies on financial resilience, AI-based technological innovation, and a strategic vision to strengthen Israel’s competitive position in the digital era. In this challenging year, the importance of stability, responsibility, and continuous service for our customers is underscored. The Group operates transparently, enhances reporting, deepens its impact across the value chain, and remains committed to investing in technology and people, promoting innovation, and strengthening Israel’s social, environmental, and economic resilience.”



The Group’s Contribution to Economic and Technological Development in Israel

Deployment of fiber-optic infrastructure to over 2.9 million households

Approximately 1.4 million 5G subscribers at Pelephone







Key Social Impact

Contributions exceeding NIS 10 million to the community

Continued extensive activity of the “Connected Fund” established by Bezeq as a national social initiative, investing millions of shekels annually in assistance, support, and rehabilitation for IDF soldiers injured during their service, reservists, and their spouses

Continuation of the yes “Docu Young” project, supporting and mentoring youth villages and boarding schools in the creation of documentary films

“Docu Young” project, supporting and mentoring youth villages and boarding schools in the creation of documentary films Bezeq International conducts educational and practical initiatives that bring young people closer to the high-tech and cyber sectors starting from high school





Employee Support During War with Iran (Operation "Rising Lion")

Emotional and financial support provided to employees whose homes were damaged, and assistance to employees stranded abroad returning to Israel

Pelephone and yes addressed requests from field employees and employees serving in active reserve duty, and also assisted civilians whose homes were damaged, free of charge

Retreats for employees serving in reserve duty, guided by trauma-specialist social workers

Workshops for female employees whose spouses served in reserve duty, conducted during working hours





Progress Toward ESG Targets

Full gender equality across management tiers by 2030 (39% as of 2025)

Independent directors will remain at least 55% of the Board (57% as of 2025)

20% of employees from diverse populations by 2028 (target advanced by two years; 18% as of 2025)

5% annual increase in employee volunteering each year (approximately 16% of Bezeq Group employees volunteered in 2025)





Environmental Efficiency

7% reduction in GHG emissions intensity compared to 2024

17% improvement in electricity consumption efficiency compared to 2024

3% reduction in total water consumption compared to 2024

2.5x increase in refurbished devices by Pelephone compared to 2024

First-time publication of a Scope 3 GHG emissions report, covering over 65% of the Group’s procurement, enabling more effective management and monitoring of the value chain

38% of the Group’s vehicle fleet is hybrid or electric, with a target of reaching 50% by 2029





External Recognition

AA rating in the MSCI index for the third consecutive year

Platinum Plus (AA) rating in the Ma’ala Index for the second consecutive year

Membership in international initiatives such as Valuable 500 and the United Nations WEPs (Women’s Empowerment Principles)





Since the outbreak of the war with Iran, all Bezeq Group companies have been designated as essential service providers during a state of emergency and have continued to operate continuously without interruption to ensure the availability and continuity of telecommunications services for all residents of Israel. Company teams continue to operate in the field, even under fire, in order to provide stable connectivity to the IDF, security forces, evacuees from the south and north, and households across the country.

Bezeq's 2025 ESG report may be viewed at ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) | Bezeq Group.





About Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunications Corp., Ltd.

Bezeq Group defines the future of telecommunications in Israel as the nation’s digital backbone and a central engine of economic growth. Through sustained investment in powerful, advanced national infrastructure, we enable smart connectivity for every home, business, and public institution across the country. With financial strength, AI-driven technological leadership, operational excellence, and a forward-looking global strategic perspective, we lead market transformation, strengthen Israel’s competitive position in the digital era, and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our customers, partners, and shareholders. For more information about Bezeq, please visit the corporate website at http://ir.bezeq.co.il.



Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact:

Mr. Naftali Sternlicht Ms. Tali Tuval

Bezeq Bezeq

Phone: +972-50-530-5955 Phone: +972-3-626-2600

Email: ir@bezeq.co.il Email: pr@bezeq.co.il

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