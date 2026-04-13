|Company announcement no. 18 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
13 April 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,603,679
|309.8325
|496,871,888
|06 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|07 April 2026
|390,432
|314.3719
|122,740,850
|08 April 2026
|342,488
|320.6475
|109,817,921
|09 April 2026
|289,128
|322.6124
|93,276,278
|10 April 2026
|16,779
|325.0869
|5,454,633
|Total accumulated over week 15
|1,038,827
|318.9075
|331,289,682
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,642,506
|313.4001
|828,161,570
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.316% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|06 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|07 April 2026
|254,153
|314.2262
|79,861,531
|08 April 2026
|210,828
|320.6961
|67,611,717
|09 April 2026
|189,043
|322.5939
|60,984,119
|10 April 2026
|12,074
|325.0979
|3,925,232
|Total accumulated over week 15
|666,098
|318.8459
|212,382,599
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,704,042
|313.2149
|533,731,388
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|06 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|07 April 2026
|136,279
|314.6436
|42,879,315
|08 April 2026
|131,660
|320.5697
|42,206,207
|09 April 2026
|100,085
|322.6473
|32,292,155
|10 April 2026
|4,705
|325.0587
|1,529,401
|Total accumulated over week 15
|372,729
|319.0175
|118,907,078
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|938,464
|313.7362
|294,430,174
Attachment