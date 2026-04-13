Company announcement no. 18 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







13 April 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,603,679 309.8325 496,871,888 06 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 07 April 2026 390,432 314.3719 122,740,850 08 April 2026 342,488 320.6475 109,817,921 09 April 2026 289,128 322.6124 93,276,278 10 April 2026 16,779 325.0869 5,454,633 Total accumulated over week 15 1,038,827 318.9075 331,289,682 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,642,506 313.4001 828,161,570

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.316% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 06 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 07 April 2026 254,153 314.2262 79,861,531 08 April 2026 210,828 320.6961 67,611,717 09 April 2026 189,043 322.5939 60,984,119 10 April 2026 12,074 325.0979 3,925,232 Total accumulated over week 15 666,098 318.8459 212,382,599 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,704,042 313.2149 533,731,388





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 06 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 07 April 2026 136,279 314.6436 42,879,315 08 April 2026 131,660 320.5697 42,206,207 09 April 2026 100,085 322.6473 32,292,155 10 April 2026 4,705 325.0587 1,529,401 Total accumulated over week 15 372,729 319.0175 118,907,078 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 938,464 313.7362 294,430,174





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