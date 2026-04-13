Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 18 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



13 April 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,603,679309.8325496,871,888
06 April 202600.00000
07 April 2026390,432314.3719122,740,850
08 April 2026342,488320.6475109,817,921
09 April 2026289,128322.612493,276,278
10 April 202616,779325.08695,454,633
Total accumulated over week 151,038,827318.9075331,289,682
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,642,506313.4001828,161,570

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.316% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
06 April 202600.00000
07 April 2026254,153314.226279,861,531
08 April 2026210,828320.696167,611,717
09 April 2026189,043322.593960,984,119
10 April 202612,074325.09793,925,232
Total accumulated over week 15666,098318.8459212,382,599
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,704,042313.2149533,731,388


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
06 April 202600.00000
07 April 2026136,279314.643642,879,315
08 April 2026131,660320.569742,206,207
09 April 2026100,085322.647332,292,155
10 April 20264,705325.05871,529,401
Total accumulated over week 15372,729319.0175118,907,078
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme938,464313.7362294,430,174


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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