BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report 2022-2026 & 2026-2036 Featuring Novartis, Genentech, Fore Biotherapeutic, and C4 Therapeutics

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report report provides a comprehensive overview, projecting trends in the United States, EU5, and Japan. The report details the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market size projections from 2022 to 2036. It addresses BRAF NSCLC treatments, market drivers, and barriers, crafting opportunities based on unmet needs.

Disease Insights and Treatment Algorithm

The report explores BRAF Mutated NSCLC deeply, discussing disease characteristics, including diagnosis and treatment advancements. It delves into NSCLC's spread, diagnosis, and economic and market factors influencing its treatment landscape. The diagnosis and staging of NSCLC involve various evaluations to determine disease progression, critical for effective treatment planning. Physicians will likely maintain current NSCLC treatment patterns despite the advent of new BRAF-targeted therapies due to existing practice familiarity.

Reported Findings and Epidemiology

The report reveals the BRAF Mutated NSCLC epidemiology from 2022 to 2036 across major markets. The United States alone saw nearly 201,200 NSCLC cases in 2022, with the BRAF mutation comprising approximately 10,000 cases, expected to grow substantially by 2034. Similar growth trends are anticipated across Japan and major European markets, notably Germany.

Marketed and Emerging Drugs Overview

TAFINLAR, developed by Novartis, gained approval in 2017 for metastatic NSCLC bearing the BRAFV600E mutation. ZELBORAF, another market option, treats specific BRAF mutations primarily related to melanoma and ECD. Emerging therapies like Plixorafenib and CFT1946 target varied BRAF mutations and are in clinical development stages, potentially broadening treatment perspectives.

Market Outlook

The BRAF-mutated NSCLC market observed significant activity, with these therapies generating around USD 250 million in the EU4 and UK markets in 2022. Market growth is anticipated, driven by unmet medical needs and new product introductions, forecasting an evolved market state by 2036. This extensive analysis provides a detailed understanding of existing and emerging therapies, evaluating market demands, patient adherence, competitive landscapes, and expert opinions to project market dynamics.

Conclusion

The BRAF Mutated NSCLC market will continue evolving with rising awareness and healthcare investments, creating promising avenues for drug manufacturers. By addressing current challenges and exploring novel therapeutics, market players can significantly impact BRAF Mutated NSCLC research and treatment landscapes, forecasting substantial market growth in the coming years.

Key Highlights

The NSCLC incidence in 7MM was approximately 526,800 cases in 2022, projected to increase.

TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) combined with MEKINIST (trametinib) remains the sole option for BRAF-mutated NSCLC patients.

Key market players include Pierre Fabre Medicament, Kinnate Biopharma, Revolution Medicines, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)



3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)



4. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2022

4.2. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2036



5. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis



6. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Patient Journey



7. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2022-2036)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology



8. BRAF Mutated NSCLC Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treatment and Management

8.2. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treatment Algorithm



9. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Unmet Needs



10. Key Endpoints of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treatment



11. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Marketed Products



12. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Emerging Therapies



13. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size in 7MM

13.3. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM



14. Attribute analysis



15. 7MM: BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Outlook

15.1. United States: BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size

15.1.1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.4. France Market Size

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size15.8. Japan BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size



16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)



17. KOL Views



18. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Drivers



19. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Barriers



Companies Featured

Novartis

Genentech

Fore Biotherapeutic

C4 Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sidq2

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