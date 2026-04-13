BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report 2022-2026 & 2026-2036 Featuring Novartis, Genentech, Fore Biotherapeutic, and C4 Therapeutics

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report report provides a comprehensive overview, projecting trends in the United States, EU5, and Japan. The report details the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market size projections from 2022 to 2036. It addresses BRAF NSCLC treatments, market drivers, and barriers, crafting opportunities based on unmet needs.
Disease Insights and Treatment Algorithm
The report explores BRAF Mutated NSCLC deeply, discussing disease characteristics, including diagnosis and treatment advancements. It delves into NSCLC's spread, diagnosis, and economic and market factors influencing its treatment landscape. The diagnosis and staging of NSCLC involve various evaluations to determine disease progression, critical for effective treatment planning. Physicians will likely maintain current NSCLC treatment patterns despite the advent of new BRAF-targeted therapies due to existing practice familiarity.
Reported Findings and Epidemiology
The report reveals the BRAF Mutated NSCLC epidemiology from 2022 to 2036 across major markets. The United States alone saw nearly 201,200 NSCLC cases in 2022, with the BRAF mutation comprising approximately 10,000 cases, expected to grow substantially by 2034. Similar growth trends are anticipated across Japan and major European markets, notably Germany.
Marketed and Emerging Drugs Overview
TAFINLAR, developed by Novartis, gained approval in 2017 for metastatic NSCLC bearing the BRAFV600E mutation. ZELBORAF, another market option, treats specific BRAF mutations primarily related to melanoma and ECD. Emerging therapies like Plixorafenib and CFT1946 target varied BRAF mutations and are in clinical development stages, potentially broadening treatment perspectives.
Market Outlook
The BRAF-mutated NSCLC market observed significant activity, with these therapies generating around USD 250 million in the EU4 and UK markets in 2022. Market growth is anticipated, driven by unmet medical needs and new product introductions, forecasting an evolved market state by 2036. This extensive analysis provides a detailed understanding of existing and emerging therapies, evaluating market demands, patient adherence, competitive landscapes, and expert opinions to project market dynamics.
Conclusion
The BRAF Mutated NSCLC market will continue evolving with rising awareness and healthcare investments, creating promising avenues for drug manufacturers. By addressing current challenges and exploring novel therapeutics, market players can significantly impact BRAF Mutated NSCLC research and treatment landscapes, forecasting substantial market growth in the coming years.
Key Highlights
- The NSCLC incidence in 7MM was approximately 526,800 cases in 2022, projected to increase.
- TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) combined with MEKINIST (trametinib) remains the sole option for BRAF-mutated NSCLC patients.
- Key market players include Pierre Fabre Medicament, Kinnate Biopharma, Revolution Medicines, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
4. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2022
4.2. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2036
5. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
6. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Patient Journey
7. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2022-2036)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
8. BRAF Mutated NSCLC Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treatment and Management
8.2. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treatment Algorithm
9. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treatment
11. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Marketed Products
12. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Emerging Therapies
13. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size in 7MM
13.3. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Outlook
15.1. United States: BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size
15.1.1. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.4. France Market Size
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size15.8. Japan BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
17. KOL Views
18. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Drivers
19. BRAF Mutated Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Barriers
Companies Featured
- Novartis
- Genentech
- Fore Biotherapeutic
- C4 Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sidq2
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