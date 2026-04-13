Smart Minimalism, Supreme Efficiency: CUKTECH 15 Charging Station Makes Its Debut in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUKTECH, a global leader in intelligent power solutions, today announced the official Malaysian launch of its highly anticipated flagship: the CUKTECH 15 Charging Station. Positioned as the ultimate "Desktop Power Hub," this device is designed to solve common pain points for Malaysian users—such as cable clutter and fast-charging incompatibility—while redefining the minimalist digital workspace.

Minimalist Desktop: A 6-in-1 Solution Redefining Charging Aesthetics

The CUKTECH 15 is built on a "6-in-1" core concept, capable of powering six devices simultaneously. Its versatile configuration includes dual Type-C ports, a USB-A port, dual wireless charging zones, and an innovative integrated retractable cable system.

The exclusive 0.7m retractable cable supports 120W MAX fast charging, offering a "pull-and-charge" experience that is as smooth as it is durable. For Malaysian professionals balancing home offices, mobile work, or multi-device setups, this high-power, multi-port structure significantly reduces desktop clutter and eliminates the need to carry multiple bulky adapters.

Smart Interaction: 1.83-inch TFT Ultra-Clear Display

The front of the charging station features a 1.83-inch TFT display, providing real-time visualization of total power, individual port output status, and charging protocols. This "Visual Charging" capability is an essential tool for tech-savvy users who prioritize efficiency and device management, making it an ideal centerpiece for creative studios, shared workspaces, and modern households.

Universal Compatibility: Powering a Multi-Brand Ecosystem

Compatibility is at the heart of the CUKTECH 15. It supports PD 3.1, Xiaomi 120W, and ADC 2.0 fast-charging protocols, ensuring it can fast-charge not only Xiaomi ecosystem products but also a wide array of Android smartphones, tablets, and ultrabooks from various brands.

Advanced Cooling: Tailored for Tropical Climates

Specifically engineered for Malaysia’s tropical heat, the product is equipped with the proprietary Cool+ cooling mechanism. This ensures the station remains cool and stable even under full-load operation, providing comprehensive protection for both battery health and overall charging safety.

Availability and Launch Information

The CUKTECH 15 Charging Station is now officially available across major e-commerce platforms in Malaysia. Users can purchase the device through the CUKTECH official stores on Shopee (CUKTECH_Malaysia) and Lazada.

About CUKTECH:

CUKTECH is dedicated to providing global users with extreme performance in power solutions. By combining cutting-edge technology with forward-thinking design, CUKTECH ensures every watt of power is delivered with precision and intelligence.

Victor Li

lijiayuan@cuktech.net

https://cuktech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bf1f045-1f83-4d75-a8c5-1e9f3623347a