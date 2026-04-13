$5.14 Bn Castration-sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecasts, 2022-2026 & 2026-2036

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Castration-sensitive Prostate Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The treatment landscape for metastatic CSPC has evolved, with ADT being complemented by more intensive approaches. Recent advancements include the approval of XTANDI for non-metastatic CSPC in the US, opening new treatment opportunities. The total market size of CSPC in the US was approximately USD 2.58 billion in 2024, and significant growth is expected within the forecast period.

Castration Sensitive Prostate Cancer Drugs Uptake

NUBEQA exhibits strong global uptake, with ERLEADA demonstrating superior real-world survival and PSA response advantages. Novel therapies in pivotal trials must choose appropriate comparators for favorable regulatory outcomes and market acceptance.

Market Access and Reimbursement

Reimbursement is crucial for market access, impacting therapeutic availability. For instance, ORGOVYX's recommendation by NICE highlights evolving access for new therapies. XTANDI, paired with ADT, secures strong positioning in first-line mHSPC treatment.

Key Conference Highlights

Recent ASCO presentations showcased new data from AKEEGA and insights from EMBARK trials, reinforcing the clinical value of leading CSPC therapies.

Bayer's presentation at the AUA Annual Meeting emphasized NUBEQA's potential across diverse prostate cancer patient populations.

Reasons to Buy the Castration Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Report

This report aids in developing business strategies, understanding the latest trends, and assessing existing market opportunities.

It provides insights into disease prevalence, diagnosis evolution, and market growth potential across key global regions.

The report highlights the competitive landscape, access and reimbursement insights, and unmet needs to inform future strategies.

Key Highlights

The Castration-sensitive Prostate Cancer Market in the 7MM is projected to grow significantly, valued at approximately USD 5.14 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 11.75 billion by 2036, with a CAGR of 10% in leading regions such as the US, EU4, UK, and Japan.

Castration Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market and Epidemiology Analysis

The market is driven by a rising prevalence of prostate cancer, primarily due to an aging population and increased disease awareness. New therapies and expanded labels for approved treatments are crucial in facilitating market growth.

Significant market advancements include the approval of ZYTIGA in 2017, XTANDI in 2019, and ERLEADA, NUBEQA, and ORGOVYX in subsequent years, particularly impacting the metastatic segment.

XTANDI's 2023 approval alongside leuprolide represents a breakthrough in the non-metastatic CSPC space, previously dominated by ADT or surveillance. It offers targeted anti-androgen therapy for a high-risk biochemical recurrence population.

ZYTIGA faces competition from generics, contributing to a revenue plateau, while XTANDI and ERLEADA currently dominate the market.

Castration Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market Size and Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 5.14 billion

2036 Projected Market Size: USD 11.75 billion

Growth Rate: 10% CAGR (2026-2036)

Largest Market: United States

Key Factors Driving Growth

The aging population is increasing the diagnosed patient pool, boosting the market for CSPC therapies and diagnostics. Competitive dynamics are bolstered by strong products like XTANDI and ERLEADA, while newer entrants enhance competition with differentiated benefits.

Advancements in mutation-targeted therapies are expected to drive future performance, with potential gains seen in precision CSPC treatments combining PARP inhibitors with androgen receptor pathway approaches.

Companies Featured

Janssen Research and Development

AstraZeneca

Merck

Pfizer

Astellas Pharma

Bayer

Novartis

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