Alpha Thalassemia (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecasts 2022-2025 & 2025-2036

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alpha Thalassemia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into alpha-thalassemia epidemiology, clinical development, and market trends in the US, EU4, UK, and Japan. It covers real-world prescription patterns, emerging drugs, market share analysis, and therapy uptake patterns from 2022 to 2036.

Alpha-thalassemia Disease Understanding

Alpha thalassemia, a hereditary blood disorder, reduces or eliminates the production of alpha-globin chains necessary for normal hemoglobin, with severity depending on gene damage.

Most prevalent in regions affected by malaria, it appears in four forms, from silent carrier status to the fatal Hemoglobin Bart's hydrops fetalis.

Alpha-thalassemia Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis involves genetic testing following the detection of microcytic red blood cells. Management ranges from no treatment for carriers to regular transfusions for severe cases, with curative approaches under study.

Alpha-thalassemia Drug Analysis and Emerging Therapies

Key developments include Agios Pharmaceuticals' PYRUKYND for hemolytic anemia, and Novo Nordisk's etavopivat, both progressing in clinical trials for thalassemia.

Alpha Thalassemia Drug Market Insights

While no gene therapies are approved for alpha-thalassemia, emerging therapies such as PYRUKYND show promise for reducing transfusion dependency.

Alpha-thalassemia Market Outlook

Traditionally reliant on blood transfusions, the market explores new therapies, with companies like Agios and Novo Nordisk at the forefront. Regulatory approvals are underway in major markets.

Key Findings and Developments

Agios Pharmaceuticals advances PK activators, presented at global congresses, with recent FDA sNDA approval progress noted.

Alpha-thalassemia Pipeline and Developmental Activities

Ongoing research into Phase III and II trials highlights increased focus on novel therapeutics, with insights from industry experts guiding future strategies.

Alpha Thalassemia Market Report Insights

Patient forecasting, therapeutic approaches, and market opportunity insights drive strategic developments.

Key Highlights

The Alpha Thalassemia Market is projected to expand significantly by 2036 across major regions, including the US, EU4, UK, and Japan.

Leading companies: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics, among others.

Alpha Thalassemia Market and Epidemiology Analysis

Alpha thalassemia is prominent in California, with Hb H accounting for over 80% of these cases.

Treatment varies with severity: regular transfusions, iron chelation, and potential curative options like stem cell or gene therapy, though no approved therapies exist currently.

A limited pipeline exists, with Agios Pharmaceuticals (PYRUKYND) and Novo Nordisk (etavopivat) leading trials.

Agios Pharmaceuticals' sNDA for mitapivat is under FDA review, with a decision expected by September 2025.

Advancements in diagnosis, management, and curative approaches are enhancing alpha-thalassemia awareness and treatment outcomes.

Factors Impacting the Alpha Thalassemia Market Growth

Rising Prevalence: Increasing diagnosed cases in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are driving demand for effective therapies and diagnostics.

Technological Advances: Improvements in genetic testing are enhancing early detection and patient management, fostering market growth.

Innovative Therapies: Gene editing technologies and stem cell-based treatments are creating positive momentum for future market demand.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary of Alpha-thalassemia



4. Key Events of Alpha-thalassemia



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Alpha-thalassemia



6. Alpha-thalassemia: Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Alpha-thalassemia by Therapies in 2025

6.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Alpha-thalassemia by Therapies in 2036



7. Disease Background and Overview: Alpha-thalassemia

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Risk Factors

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Pathophysiology and disease pathways

7.5. Diagnostic Tests



8. Treatment and Guidelines

8.1. Current Treatment Landscape



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alpha-thalassemia in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Thalassemia in the United States

9.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alpha-thalassemia in the United States

9.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alpha-thalassemia based on Transfusion Requirement in the United States

9.4.4. Total Treatable Cases of Alpha-thalassemia in the United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan



10. Patient Journey of Alpha-thalassemia



12. Emerging Therapies of Alpha-thalassemia

12.1. Key Competitors

12.2. PYRUKYND (mitapivat): Agios Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Analyst views

12.3. Etavopivat (FT-4202): Novo Nordisk



13. Alpha-thalassemia: Seven Major Market Size

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook of Alpha-thalassemia

13.3. Conjoint Analysis of Alpha-thalassemia

13.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Alpha-thalassemia

13.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

13.4.2. Pricing Trends

13.4.3. Analogue Assessment

13.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.5. Total Market Size of Alpha-thalassemia in the 7MM

13.6. United States

13.7. EU4 and the UK

13.8. Japan



14. Unmet Needs of Alpha-thalassemia



15. SWOT Analysis of Alpha-thalassemia



16. KOL Views of Alpha-thalassemia



17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Alpha-thalassemia



Companies Featured

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nj5cyb

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