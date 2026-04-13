April 13, 2026

Company Announcement No. 8



Major Shareholder Announcement

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, 13 April 2026 – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH: BIOPOR) hereby announces, pursuant to sections 30 and 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, that the Company has received a major shareholder notification from Martin Bundgaard.

As of 8 April 2026, Martin Bundgaard has exceeded the 5% threshold of the total share capital and voting rights in BioPorto A/S.

As of 8 April 2026, Martin Bundgaard owns 25,399,145 shares and the related voting rights, corresponding to 5.13% of the total share capital and voting rights in BioPorto A/S.

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Investor Relations contacts

Klaus Juhl Wulff, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 45290000

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients’ lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKITM (NGAL) for pediatric use in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

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