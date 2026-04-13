Dementia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Forecasts, 2022-2025 & 2026-2034

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dementia, primarily caused by Alzheimer's, involves progressive neurological disorders affecting memory and behavior. With global aging populations, this represents a significant health challenge.
Diagnosis requires clinical assessments, cognitive testing, and neuroimaging. While no cure exists, treatments aim to manage symptoms. Disease-modifying therapies like LEQEMBI focus on early-stage Alzheimer's, offering new hope.
The report provides insightful data on dementia epidemiology, showcasing historical and future trends, with approximately 55 million people currently affected globally, and Alzheimer's as a major cause of death.
Marketed Dementia Drugs LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb): Biogen/Eisai:LEQEMBI, targeting Alzheimer's, slows cognitive decline by targeting amyloid beta plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's.
KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt): Eli Lilly and Company:Approved for early Alzheimer's, KISUNLA targets amyloid pathology with notable regulatory approval.
Emerging Dementia Drugs Latozinemab (AL001): Alector:AL001 modulates progranulin, targeting frontotemporal dementia associated with genetic mutations.
Masupirdine (SUVN-502): Suven Life Sciences:Masupirdine, showing efficacy in Phase II trials, is under evaluation for treating Alzheimer's-related agitation.
Dementia Market Segmentation:The report provides a comprehensive overview of market segmentation by country, therapy, and insights into current and future trends.
Dementia Market Size by Countries:The United States leads in market share, with projections suggesting sustained dominance with new product introductions.
Dementia Drugs Uptake:This section assesses the market penetration of new therapies, evaluating their financial and regulatory impacts.
Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement:The report examines market access and reimbursement scenarios, including healthcare policies in various countries.
KOL Views:Interviews with over 25 KOLs provide insights into current trends and unmet needs in the dementia market, aiding in treatment evaluation.
Competitive Intelligence Analysis:Comprehensive market intelligence analysis utilizing SWOT analysis and entry strategies enhances the overall market understanding.
Dementia Pipeline Development Activities:Insight into Phase II and III therapeutic candidates, including collaborations, licensing, and patent details, is included.
Key Highlights
- Dementia, encompassing disorders affecting cognitive function, such as Alzheimer's, Lewy body, and frontotemporal dementia, significantly impacts daily activities.
- Alzheimer's disease accounts for approximately 60-70% of all dementia cases, according to WHO.
- Treatment for dementia, particularly Alzheimer's, includes both symptom-relief medications and newer disease-modifying therapies. The latter represents recent advancements in treatment.
- In 2024, Biogen halted the development of ADUHELM due to limited clinical benefits, safety concerns, and insurance challenges.
- LEQEMBI and KISUNLA are the latest anti-amyloid therapies approved for early-stage Alzheimer's. Traditional symptomatic treatments like Donepezil and Memantine continue to be effective for various dementia subtypes.
- In January 2025, Eisai and Biogen launched a new dosing regimen for LEQEMBI, as approved by the FDA.
- The dementia treatment pipeline shows promise with therapies like Masupirdine and Latozinemab, reflecting efforts to tackle diverse symptoms.
- In April 2025, Alector completed enrollment in a Phase II trial assessing AL101 (GSK4527226) for early Alzheimer's treatment.
- Latozinemab, targeting frontotemporal dementia, has advanced with key regulatory designations.
Dementia Market Outlook
The dementia therapeutics market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing prevalence and advancements in therapies.
- Disease-modifying treatments for early-stage Alzheimer's mark a shift towards proactive intervention.
- Many dementia types still lack effective treatments, highlighting unmet needs.
- Novel agents like Masupirdine and Latozinemab are expected to transform treatment approaches.
Key Questions
- How common is dementia?
- What are the key findings of dementia epidemiology across the 7MM? Which country will have the highest patient numbers during 2020-2034?
- What treatments are currently available for dementia?
- What is the disease burden and unmet needs of dementia?
- At what CAGR is the dementia market expected to grow in the 7MM during 2025-2034?
- How would unmet needs influence dementia market dynamics?
- What is the forecasted patient pool of dementia in the 7MM?
- Among EU4 and the UK, which country will have the highest patient numbers during 2025-2034?
- How many companies are currently developing dementia therapies?
Reasons to Buy
- Develop business strategies based on the latest trends and changing treatment dynamics in the dementia market.
- Gain insights on patient burden, diagnosis evolution, and epidemiology changes.
- Understand market opportunities across different geographies and future growth potential.
- Identify strong upcoming market players to devise competitive strategies.
- Analyze the accessibility and reimbursement of approved therapies.
- Understand KOL perspectives on existing and future treatment challenges.
- Gain insights on unmet market needs for strategic development planning.
Dementia Report Insights
- Patient Population
- Therapeutic Approaches
- Pipeline Analysis
- Market Size and Trends
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of Upcoming Therapies
Dementia Report Key Strengths
- 10 Years Forecast
- The 7MM Coverage
- Epidemiology Segmentation
- Key Cross Competition
- Highly Analyzed Market
- Drugs Uptake
Dementia Report Assessment
- Current Treatment Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Market Attractiveness
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Market Overview at a Glance
3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024
3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034
4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5. Executive Summary
6. Key Events
7. Disease Background and Overview
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Types
7.3. Causes
7.4. Pathophysiology
7.5. Symptoms
7.6. Risk Factor
7.7. Diagnosis
7.7.1. Diagnostic Algorithm
7.7.2. Diagnostic Guidelines
7.8. Treatment and Management
7.8.1. Treatment Algorithm
7.8.2. Treatment Guidelines
8. Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
8.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia in the 7MM
8.4. The US
8.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia
8.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia
8.4.3. Type-specific Cases of Dementia
8.4.4. Gender-specific Cases of Dementia
8.4.5. Treated Cases of dementia
8.5. EU4 and the UK
8.6. Japan
9. Patient Journey
10. Marketed Therapies
10.1. Key Cross
10.2. LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb): Biogen/Eisai
10.2.1. Drug Description
10.2.2. Other Development Activities
10.2.3. Clinical Trials Information
10.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
10.2.5. Analysts' Views
11. Emerging Therapies
11.1. Key Cross
11.2. Latozinemab (AL001): Alector
11.2.1. Drug Description
11.2.2. Other Development Activities
11.2.3. Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5. Analysts' Views
12. Dementia: Seven Major Market Analysis
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Key Market Forecast Assumptions
12.2.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates
12.2.2. Pricing Trends
12.2.3. Analogue Assessment
12.2.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptake
12.3. Market Outlook
12.4. Conjoint Analysis
12.5. Total Market Size of Dementia in the 7MM
12.6. Market Size of Dementia by Therapies in the 7MM
12.7. The US Market Size
12.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size
12.9. Japan Market Size
13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views
14. Unmet Needs
15. SWOT Analysis
16. Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement
16.1. United States
16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
16.2. EU4 and the UK
16.2.1. Germany
16.2.2. France
16.2.3. Italy
16.2.4. Spain
16.2.5. United Kingdom
16.3. Japan
16.3.1. MHLW
17. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4hqui
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