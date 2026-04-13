Dementia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Forecasts, 2022-2025 & 2026-2034

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dementia, primarily caused by Alzheimer's, involves progressive neurological disorders affecting memory and behavior. With global aging populations, this represents a significant health challenge.

Diagnosis requires clinical assessments, cognitive testing, and neuroimaging. While no cure exists, treatments aim to manage symptoms. Disease-modifying therapies like LEQEMBI focus on early-stage Alzheimer's, offering new hope.

The report provides insightful data on dementia epidemiology, showcasing historical and future trends, with approximately 55 million people currently affected globally, and Alzheimer's as a major cause of death.

Marketed Dementia Drugs LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb): Biogen/Eisai:LEQEMBI, targeting Alzheimer's, slows cognitive decline by targeting amyloid beta plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's.



KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt): Eli Lilly and Company:Approved for early Alzheimer's, KISUNLA targets amyloid pathology with notable regulatory approval.



Emerging Dementia Drugs Latozinemab (AL001): Alector:AL001 modulates progranulin, targeting frontotemporal dementia associated with genetic mutations.



Masupirdine (SUVN-502): Suven Life Sciences:Masupirdine, showing efficacy in Phase II trials, is under evaluation for treating Alzheimer's-related agitation.



Dementia Market Segmentation:The report provides a comprehensive overview of market segmentation by country, therapy, and insights into current and future trends.



Dementia Market Size by Countries:The United States leads in market share, with projections suggesting sustained dominance with new product introductions.



Dementia Drugs Uptake:This section assesses the market penetration of new therapies, evaluating their financial and regulatory impacts.



Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement:The report examines market access and reimbursement scenarios, including healthcare policies in various countries.



KOL Views:Interviews with over 25 KOLs provide insights into current trends and unmet needs in the dementia market, aiding in treatment evaluation.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis:Comprehensive market intelligence analysis utilizing SWOT analysis and entry strategies enhances the overall market understanding.



Dementia Pipeline Development Activities:Insight into Phase II and III therapeutic candidates, including collaborations, licensing, and patent details, is included.

Key Highlights

Dementia, encompassing disorders affecting cognitive function, such as Alzheimer's, Lewy body, and frontotemporal dementia, significantly impacts daily activities.

Alzheimer's disease accounts for approximately 60-70% of all dementia cases, according to WHO.

Treatment for dementia, particularly Alzheimer's, includes both symptom-relief medications and newer disease-modifying therapies. The latter represents recent advancements in treatment.

In 2024, Biogen halted the development of ADUHELM due to limited clinical benefits, safety concerns, and insurance challenges.

LEQEMBI and KISUNLA are the latest anti-amyloid therapies approved for early-stage Alzheimer's. Traditional symptomatic treatments like Donepezil and Memantine continue to be effective for various dementia subtypes.

In January 2025, Eisai and Biogen launched a new dosing regimen for LEQEMBI, as approved by the FDA.

The dementia treatment pipeline shows promise with therapies like Masupirdine and Latozinemab, reflecting efforts to tackle diverse symptoms.

In April 2025, Alector completed enrollment in a Phase II trial assessing AL101 (GSK4527226) for early Alzheimer's treatment.

Latozinemab, targeting frontotemporal dementia, has advanced with key regulatory designations.

Dementia Market Outlook

The dementia therapeutics market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing prevalence and advancements in therapies.

Disease-modifying treatments for early-stage Alzheimer's mark a shift towards proactive intervention.

Many dementia types still lack effective treatments, highlighting unmet needs.

Novel agents like Masupirdine and Latozinemab are expected to transform treatment approaches.

Key Questions

How common is dementia?

What are the key findings of dementia epidemiology across the 7MM? Which country will have the highest patient numbers during 2020-2034?

What treatments are currently available for dementia?

What is the disease burden and unmet needs of dementia?

At what CAGR is the dementia market expected to grow in the 7MM during 2025-2034?

How would unmet needs influence dementia market dynamics?

What is the forecasted patient pool of dementia in the 7MM?

Among EU4 and the UK, which country will have the highest patient numbers during 2025-2034?

How many companies are currently developing dementia therapies?

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies based on the latest trends and changing treatment dynamics in the dementia market.

Gain insights on patient burden, diagnosis evolution, and epidemiology changes.

Understand market opportunities across different geographies and future growth potential.

Identify strong upcoming market players to devise competitive strategies.

Analyze the accessibility and reimbursement of approved therapies.

Understand KOL perspectives on existing and future treatment challenges.

Gain insights on unmet market needs for strategic development planning.

Dementia Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of Upcoming Therapies

Dementia Report Key Strengths

10 Years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Dementia Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034



4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



5. Executive Summary



6. Key Events



7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Causes

7.4. Pathophysiology

7.5. Symptoms

7.6. Risk Factor

7.7. Diagnosis

7.7.1. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.7.2. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.8. Treatment and Management

7.8.1. Treatment Algorithm

7.8.2. Treatment Guidelines



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

8.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia in the 7MM

8.4. The US

8.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Dementia

8.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia

8.4.3. Type-specific Cases of Dementia

8.4.4. Gender-specific Cases of Dementia

8.4.5. Treated Cases of dementia

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan



9. Patient Journey



10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Key Cross

10.2. LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb): Biogen/Eisai

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Other Development Activities

10.2.3. Clinical Trials Information

10.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.2.5. Analysts' Views



11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Key Cross

11.2. Latozinemab (AL001): Alector

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Development Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analysts' Views



12. Dementia: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.2.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

12.2.2. Pricing Trends

12.2.3. Analogue Assessment

12.2.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptake

12.3. Market Outlook

12.4. Conjoint Analysis

12.5. Total Market Size of Dementia in the 7MM

12.6. Market Size of Dementia by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The US Market Size

12.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size

12.9. Japan Market Size



13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views



14. Unmet Needs



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.3.1. MHLW



17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4hqui

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