Biomaterials Market Forecast Report 2026-2030 - Rising Advancements in Biocompatible and 3D-Printed Biomaterials Fuel Market Expansion Worldwide

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomaterials Market by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Biomaterials market is anticipated to grow from USD 48.36 billion in 2025 to USD 68.93 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3% during this period. This expansion is driven by advancements in healthcare facilities and the rising integration of smart, biocompatible, and 3D-printed biomaterials.

In 2024, metallic biomaterials captured the largest market share by type

The market is segmented into Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic, and Natural Biomaterials. Metallic biomaterials hold the largest share due to their extensive applications across orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular fields. They are essential in joint replacements, fracture fixation devices, dental implants, and stents owing to their mechanical properties. Common metals include titanium and its alloys, stainless steel, cobalt-chromoly alloys, and biodegradable metal alloys like magnesium-based metals, demonstrating excellent resistance to fatigue, corrosion, and compatibility for long-term physiological use.

Technological advancements in surface modification have improved their osseointegration, friction characteristics, and infection resistance. With the increase in surgical procedures, growing elderly population, and rising musculoskeletal and cardiac disorders, the demand for metallic biomaterials is projected to grow, reinforcing their position in the global market.

Joint replacement segment held the highest share in orthopedic applications in 2024

The Global Biomaterials market is segmented into applications including Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Tissue Engineering, Neurology, Wound Healing, Urinary, and others. In the orthopedic domain, joint replacement retained the lead due to increasing occurrences of degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Factors such as the aging population and rising obesity rates escalate the demand for knee, shoulder, and hip replacements. Advanced materials offering improved strength, durability, and biocompatibility significantly enhance these replacements. Innovations in implant design, surface technology, and implantation methods continue to improve patient outcomes, alongside greater availability of orthopedic care and advanced minimal invasive surgical approaches.

APAC expected to lead growth from 2025 to 2030

The Biomaterials market is classified into regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. APAC is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid healthcare infrastructure expansion, primarily in China, India, and Japan. Additionally, medical tourism, increasing chronic disease incidents, government R&D investments, and adoption of advanced biomaterials stimulate market demand. This positions APAC as an innovation nerve center with streamlined regulations and local manufacturing hubs boosting market participation.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the market by type, application, and region. It provides in-depth insights into the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The analysis includes key players' business overviews, solutions, and strategies, alongside recent industry developments involving approvals, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Carpenter Technology Corporation, DSM, Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, Victrex Plc, CeramTec GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, CAM Bioceramics B.V., Zeus Company Inc., AMETEK Inc., and GELITA AG.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages619
Forecast Period2025-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$48.36 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$68.93 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Rising Advancements in Smart, Biocompatible, and 3D Printed Biomaterials
    • Advancements in Healthcare Systems, Physical Infrastructure, and Reimbursement Frameworks
    • Growing Demand for Biomaterials in Wound Healing and Plastic Surgery
    • Increasing Use of Biomaterials in Multiple Therapeutic Areas
  • Challenges
    • Concerns Related to Biocompatibility, Safety, and Adverse Immune Responses
  • Opportunities
    • Expanding Applications in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
    • Development of Novel Biomaterials

Company Profiles

  • BASF SE
  • Covestro AG
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • DSM
  • Corbion N.V.
  • Victrex PLC
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Coorstek Inc.
  • Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials
  • Cam Bioceramics B.V.
  • Zeus Company Inc.
  • Ametek Inc.
  • Gelita AG
  • Collagen Solutions (U.S.) LLC
  • Biocomposites
  • Noble Biomaterials, Inc.
  • Regenity
  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.
  • Solesis
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Foster Corporation
  • CDI Products
  • Revbio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85vxau

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                Biomaterials Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Biomaterials 
                            
                            
                                Orthobiologics
                            
                            
                                Polymeric Biomaterial
                            
                            
                                Silk Biomaterial
                            
                            
                                Skin Substitute
                            
                            
                                Tissue Engineering
                            
                            
                                Tissue Regeneration
                            

                



        


    

        
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