Biomaterials Market Forecast Report 2026-2030 - Rising Advancements in Biocompatible and 3D-Printed Biomaterials Fuel Market Expansion Worldwide

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomaterials Market by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Biomaterials market is anticipated to grow from USD 48.36 billion in 2025 to USD 68.93 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3% during this period. This expansion is driven by advancements in healthcare facilities and the rising integration of smart, biocompatible, and 3D-printed biomaterials.

In 2024, metallic biomaterials captured the largest market share by type

The market is segmented into Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic, and Natural Biomaterials. Metallic biomaterials hold the largest share due to their extensive applications across orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular fields. They are essential in joint replacements, fracture fixation devices, dental implants, and stents owing to their mechanical properties. Common metals include titanium and its alloys, stainless steel, cobalt-chromoly alloys, and biodegradable metal alloys like magnesium-based metals, demonstrating excellent resistance to fatigue, corrosion, and compatibility for long-term physiological use.

Technological advancements in surface modification have improved their osseointegration, friction characteristics, and infection resistance. With the increase in surgical procedures, growing elderly population, and rising musculoskeletal and cardiac disorders, the demand for metallic biomaterials is projected to grow, reinforcing their position in the global market.

Joint replacement segment held the highest share in orthopedic applications in 2024

The Global Biomaterials market is segmented into applications including Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Tissue Engineering, Neurology, Wound Healing, Urinary, and others. In the orthopedic domain, joint replacement retained the lead due to increasing occurrences of degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Factors such as the aging population and rising obesity rates escalate the demand for knee, shoulder, and hip replacements. Advanced materials offering improved strength, durability, and biocompatibility significantly enhance these replacements. Innovations in implant design, surface technology, and implantation methods continue to improve patient outcomes, alongside greater availability of orthopedic care and advanced minimal invasive surgical approaches.

APAC expected to lead growth from 2025 to 2030

The Biomaterials market is classified into regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. APAC is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid healthcare infrastructure expansion, primarily in China, India, and Japan. Additionally, medical tourism, increasing chronic disease incidents, government R&D investments, and adoption of advanced biomaterials stimulate market demand. This positions APAC as an innovation nerve center with streamlined regulations and local manufacturing hubs boosting market participation.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the market by type, application, and region. It provides in-depth insights into the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The analysis includes key players' business overviews, solutions, and strategies, alongside recent industry developments involving approvals, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Carpenter Technology Corporation, DSM, Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, Victrex Plc, CeramTec GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, CAM Bioceramics B.V., Zeus Company Inc., AMETEK Inc., and GELITA AG.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 619 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Advancements in Smart, Biocompatible, and 3D Printed Biomaterials Advancements in Healthcare Systems, Physical Infrastructure, and Reimbursement Frameworks Growing Demand for Biomaterials in Wound Healing and Plastic Surgery Increasing Use of Biomaterials in Multiple Therapeutic Areas

Challenges Concerns Related to Biocompatibility, Safety, and Adverse Immune Responses

Opportunities Expanding Applications in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Development of Novel Biomaterials



Company Profiles

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Celanese Corporation

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

DSM

Corbion N.V.

Victrex PLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Coorstek Inc.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Cam Bioceramics B.V.

Zeus Company Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Gelita AG

Collagen Solutions (U.S.) LLC

Biocomposites

Noble Biomaterials, Inc.

Regenity

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Solesis

Institut Straumann AG

Foster Corporation

CDI Products

Revbio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85vxau

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