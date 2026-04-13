NRG Fusion Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026 Featuring Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech, Salubris Biotherapeutics, Hummingbird Bioscience, Minerva Neurosciences

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NRG Fusion - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers in-depth analysis on the competitive landscape of over three companies and an equal number of drugs within the realm of NRG Fusion. It scrutinizes therapeutic assessments segregated by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecular type, alongside information on inactive pipeline products.

NRG1 Fusion, a genetic alteration involving the NRG1 gene, facilitates the creation of irregular proteins that exacerbate cancer proliferation through the activation of the ERBB2/ERBB3 signaling pathway. These fusions, while rare, are noted in cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic, breast, and colorectal cancers. They are recognized as actionable mutations due to their responsiveness to HER2/HER3 inhibitors like afatinib and neratinib.

Neuregulin 1 (NRG1), a member of the epidermal growth factor (EGF) family, is a protein implicated in the development of the nervous system, heart, and mammary tissues. Notably, its fusion with other genes has a strong correlation with cancer progression. The interaction of NRG1 with ERBB receptors initiates multiple signaling pathways that influence cell survival and proliferation.

Salubris's NRG1 fusion antibody drug JK07 is in Phase II trials for treating chronic heart failure, with potential expansion into cardiovascular and neurological areas. Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), a promising bispecific antibody targeting NRG1 fusions, has received FDA Fast Track designation following positive outcomes in pancreatic cancer cases. The progression of NRG1-targeted therapies is particularly significant, especially in markets such as China.

Company and Product Profiles

Merus

A leading oncology enterprise, Merus is advancing full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics. Zenocutuzumab, an ADCC-enhanced Biclonics, disrupts NRG1/HER3 signals in tumors with NRG1 fusions. Recently receiving FDA accelerated approval, it shows potential against advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma with NRG1 gene fusion.

Hummingbird Bioscience

This precision therapeutics company is innovating in ADC therapies with its proprietary platforms. HMBD-001, a novel HER3-targeting IgG1 antibody, demonstrates strong tumor inhibition, currently proceeding through Phase I/II development for several cancers.

Analytical Perspective

The report offers a commercial assessment focused on collaborations, licensing, and acquisitions in this space, alongside a comparative analysis of companies by therapy, development stage, and technology.

Report Highlights

December 2024: FDA accelerated approval for zenocutuzumab-zbco (Bizengri) for advanced non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic adenocarcinoma with NRG1 gene fusion after prior systemic therapy.

December 2024: Merus N.V. licensed commercialization rights of zenocutuzumab for NRG1+ cancer in the U.S. to Partner Therapeutics, Inc.

November 2024: FDA extended the PDUFA action date for zenocutuzumab BLA for NRG1-positive NSCLC and pancreatic cancer to February 4, 2025.

May 2024: FDA granted priority review for zenocutuzumab BLA for NRG1 fusion-positive NSCLC and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Key Questions Addressed

How many companies are developing NRG Fusion drugs?

What are the developmental stages of NRG Fusion drugs?

What are the trends and technologies in NRG Fusion therapies?

What are the clinical study statuses and designations for these drugs?

Key Players

Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech

Salubris Biotherapeutics Inc

Hummingbird Bioscience

Minerva Neurosciences

Key Products

Neucardin

JK07

HMBD-001

MIN-301

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sb6imw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.