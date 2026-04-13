Norwich, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targetfollow (Pantiles) Limited, the commercial property company and current Lord of the Manor of Rusthall, is to bring Tunbridge Wells and Rusthall Commons to the market. The offering, comprising the freehold titles to approximately 256 acres of open land at the heart of Royal Tunbridge Wells, together with the historic title of Lord of the Manor of Rusthall, represents one of the most unusual property transactions to come to market in recent memory.



The Commons are widely regarded as one of the jewels in the crown of Tunbridge Wells, 256 acres of land filled with diverse flora and fauna. Their sale presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire not merely a landholding, but a living piece of English history stretching back over seven centuries.



The Manor of Rusthall has roots stretching back to the medieval period, when Rusthall became a manor with a lord, freeholders and wastes. The natural springs that would make Tunbridge Wells famous were discovered in 1606 by Lord North, and the first wells were sunk by Lord Abergavenny shortly thereafter. The area rapidly became a fashionable destination for aristocracy and royalty, drawing visitors from across England to take the celebrated healing waters.



Targetfollow acquired the Manor of Rusthall, along with the freehold titles to the two Commons and most of the Pantiles, in 2008. During its ownership, the company has worked alongside various parties connected with the Commons, including Tunbridge Wells Borough Council, the Commons Conservators, the Freehold Tenants and the Friends of Tunbridge Wells and Rusthall Commons. The asset has been placed on the open market six months after Targetfollow first notified the Tunbridge Wells Borough Council of its intention to sell, giving Community groups the right to bid on it. While a bid was received by the Friends of Tunbridge Wells and Rusthall Commons it was well below the market value, freeing up Targetfollow to consider bids from the wider market.