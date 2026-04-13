Oncolytic Virus Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Detailed Insights Into 100+ Companies and 110 Drugs

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncolytic Virus - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report offers detailed insights into over 100 companies and 110 drugs within the oncolytic virus field. It provides a thorough assessment of therapeutics by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type, along with an evaluation of inactive pipeline products.

Oncolytic viruses (OVs) stand out as an innovative category of cancer therapeutics that selectively target and replicate in tumor cells, driving immunogenic cell death and activating antitumor immunity. These viruses are being extensively studied across 100 clinical trials to determine their efficacy both alone and when combined with other cancer therapies.

OVs are adept at converting immunologically "cold" tumors into inflamed sites, aiding in immune-mediated tumor clearance. These agents can be administered in various ways, including intratumorally and intravenously, and are generally well tolerated. Their genetic engineering allows precise modification to enhance tumor specificity and immune activation.

Company and Product Profiles

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Product: Oncorine

Oncorine, developed by Shanghai Sunway Biotech, is a genetically modified adenovirus approved for nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment. It has paved the way for the further development of cancer immunotherapy.

Candel Therapeutics

Product: CAN-2409

CAN-2409 facilitates individualized immune responses by delivering the HSV-tk gene to tumors and is progressing through Phase III trials for prostate cancer.

Binhui Biopharmaceutical

Product: OH2

Binhui's OH2, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus, targets melanoma and is in Phase III trials, focusing on enhancing antitumor immune responses.

EpicentRx

Product: AdAPT-001

AdAPT-001 combines with checkpoint inhibitors to enhance responses in sarcoma and refractory solid tumors, now in Phase II development.

Converd

Product: CVD-1301.V01

CVD-1301.V01, an oncolytic vaccinia virus by Converd, is undergoing Phase II trials for pancreatic cancer, emphasizing cancer system immunotherapy.

Imugene

Product: VAXINIA (CF33-hNIS)

This innovative DNA vaccinia virus targets a range of solid tumors, in Phase I stage for GI malignancies.

This report offers a meticulous commercial assessment of oncolytic virus therapies, including collaborations, agreements, and licensing deals, crucial for understanding the current and emerging trends in cancer therapy. It evaluates competitive landscapes, company profiles, and market dynamics, providing a detailed overview of ongoing and upcoming innovations in the field.

Report Highlights

In November 2025, Imugene Ltd and JW Therapeutics initiated a collaboration to explore a combined cancer treatment strategy involving Imugene's oncolytic virus CF33-CD19 and JW's CAR-T therapy for advanced solid tumors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics gained Fast Track designation for CLD-201 (SuperNova), targeting soft tissue sarcoma with an adipose stem-cell loaded oncolytic virus.

Oncolytics Biotech highlighted pelareorep's potential in stimulating anti-tumor immunity in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Candel Therapeutics received RMAT designation for CAN-2409, an immunotherapy for localized prostate cancer, also granted Fast Track designation.

Hangzhou ConVerd's oncolytic vaccinia virus product, hV01, is undergoing a Phase IIa study for sarcoma and recurrent cervical cancer treatment.

Companies Featured

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech

SillaJen

Candel Therapeutics

Binhui Biopharmaceutical

Oryx GmbH

Oncolys Biopharma

EpicentRx

Theriva Biologics

Lokon Pharma

DNAtrix

Surv BioPharma Inc.

Treovir

Immvira Pharma

Virogin Biotech

OrienGene Biotechnology

Apices Soluciones

Vyriad

Transgene

BioEclipse Therapeutics

Imugene

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twiwj3

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