Multiple Sclerosis Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights on Over 60 Companies and 75 Drugs by Product Type, Development Stage, Administration Route, and Molecule Type

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Sclerosis - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers comprehensive insights on over 60 companies and 75 drugs targeting Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It provides a thorough analysis of therapeutics by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type, also addressing inactive pipeline products globally.

Multiple Sclerosis is a prevalent neurological disorder among young adults, affecting the axons in the central nervous system. Primarily impacting individuals aged 20-40, it is diagnosed in around 2.5 million people worldwide, with a higher incidence in females. Disease-modifying therapies (DMT) are essential in managing MS, alongside symptomatic relief therapies. Currently, 12 DMTs are FDA-approved, including notable treatments like Tecfidera, Lemtrada, Plegridy, and Copaxone since 2013.

For further insights, the report delivers an in-depth commercial assessment of MS drugs focusing on collaborations, licensing, and acquisitions among key players. Key questions are addressed, including the development status of drugs, collaboration strategies, and trends in MS therapeutics.

Key Players in this landscape include Sanofi, Immunic, Tiziana Life Sciences, Biogen, J-Pharma, and Bristol-Myers Squibb among others. The report also examines emerging products such as SAR 441344, IMU-838, and foralumab.

Report Highlights

January 2025: Century Health and Nira Medical announced a collaboration to leverage AI for MS research using data from over 3,000 patients, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes.

January 2025: Pheno Therapeutics has received authorization for its candidate PTD802 from UK's MHRA.

December 2024: Sanofi's Tolebrutinib receives FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Nonrelapsing Secondary Progressive MS.

October 2024: Immunic reports favorable interim results in Phase III trials for vidofludimus calcium, aimed at treating relapsing MS.

October 2024: Hope Biosciences reported positive Phase II trial outcomes for its stem cell therapy in relapsing-remitting MS.

March 2024: Immunic's vidofludimus calcium A patent was granted, extending protection to 2039.

January 2024: TG Therapeutics acquires license for Precision BioSciences' CD19 CAR T cell therapy program aimed at autoimmune diseases.

Key Company and Product Profiles

TG Therapeutics: Focused on B-cell diseases, with products like BRIUMVI treating relapsing MS through CD20 targeting.

Focused on B-cell diseases, with products like BRIUMVI treating relapsing MS through CD20 targeting. Sandoz: A leader in generics; developed Tyruko, an FDA-approved biosimilar for relapsing MS.

A leader in generics; developed Tyruko, an FDA-approved biosimilar for relapsing MS. Immunic: Developer of vidofludimus calcium, progressing through clinical trials for MS and other autoimmune disorders.

Developer of vidofludimus calcium, progressing through clinical trials for MS and other autoimmune disorders. Tiziana Life Sciences: Innovator in nasal delivery immunotherapy, studying foralumab in MS.

Innovator in nasal delivery immunotherapy, studying foralumab in MS. J-Pharma: Developer of LAT1-targeted therapeutics for cancer, evaluating JPH034 for MS.

Developer of LAT1-targeted therapeutics for cancer, evaluating JPH034 for MS. Polpharma Biologics: Specializing in biosimilars, developing PB018 for affordable autoimmune treatments.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Multiple Sclerosis: Overview

Introduction

Classification

Risk factors

Diagnosis

Treatment

Multiple Sclerosis -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Multiple Sclerosis Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Multiple Sclerosis: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)



TG Therapeutics

Company Overview

BRIUMVI

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Multiple Sclerosis: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Immunic

Company Overview

IMU-838

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Tiziana Life Sciences

Company Overview

Foralumab

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

J-Pharma Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

JPH034

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Polpharma Biologics

Company Overview

PB018

Product Description

Research and Development Activities

Product Developmental Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Multiple Sclerosis- Unmet needs



Multiple Sclerosis - Market drivers and barriers



Companies Featured

Sanofi

Immunic

InnoCare Pharma

Tiziana Life Sciences

Biogen

J-Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Polpharma Biologics

Repertoire Immune Medicines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x37obh

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