Multiple Sclerosis Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights on Over 60 Companies and 75 Drugs by Product Type, Development Stage, Administration Route, and Molecule Type

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Sclerosis - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers comprehensive insights on over 60 companies and 75 drugs targeting Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It provides a thorough analysis of therapeutics by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type, also addressing inactive pipeline products globally.
Multiple Sclerosis is a prevalent neurological disorder among young adults, affecting the axons in the central nervous system. Primarily impacting individuals aged 20-40, it is diagnosed in around 2.5 million people worldwide, with a higher incidence in females. Disease-modifying therapies (DMT) are essential in managing MS, alongside symptomatic relief therapies. Currently, 12 DMTs are FDA-approved, including notable treatments like Tecfidera, Lemtrada, Plegridy, and Copaxone since 2013.
For further insights, the report delivers an in-depth commercial assessment of MS drugs focusing on collaborations, licensing, and acquisitions among key players. Key questions are addressed, including the development status of drugs, collaboration strategies, and trends in MS therapeutics.
Key Players in this landscape include Sanofi, Immunic, Tiziana Life Sciences, Biogen, J-Pharma, and Bristol-Myers Squibb among others. The report also examines emerging products such as SAR 441344, IMU-838, and foralumab.
Report Highlights
- January 2025: Century Health and Nira Medical announced a collaboration to leverage AI for MS research using data from over 3,000 patients, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes.
- January 2025: Pheno Therapeutics has received authorization for its candidate PTD802 from UK's MHRA.
- December 2024: Sanofi's Tolebrutinib receives FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Nonrelapsing Secondary Progressive MS.
- October 2024: Immunic reports favorable interim results in Phase III trials for vidofludimus calcium, aimed at treating relapsing MS.
- October 2024: Hope Biosciences reported positive Phase II trial outcomes for its stem cell therapy in relapsing-remitting MS.
- March 2024: Immunic's vidofludimus calcium A patent was granted, extending protection to 2039.
- January 2024: TG Therapeutics acquires license for Precision BioSciences' CD19 CAR T cell therapy program aimed at autoimmune diseases.
Key Company and Product Profiles
- TG Therapeutics: Focused on B-cell diseases, with products like BRIUMVI treating relapsing MS through CD20 targeting.
- Sandoz: A leader in generics; developed Tyruko, an FDA-approved biosimilar for relapsing MS.
- Immunic: Developer of vidofludimus calcium, progressing through clinical trials for MS and other autoimmune disorders.
- Tiziana Life Sciences: Innovator in nasal delivery immunotherapy, studying foralumab in MS.
- J-Pharma: Developer of LAT1-targeted therapeutics for cancer, evaluating JPH034 for MS.
- Polpharma Biologics: Specializing in biosimilars, developing PB018 for affordable autoimmune treatments.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Multiple Sclerosis: Overview
- Introduction
- Classification
- Risk factors
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Multiple Sclerosis -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment
- Multiple Sclerosis Collaboration Analysis by Companies
Competitive Landscape
- Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology)
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Multiple Sclerosis: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)
TG Therapeutics
- Company Overview
BRIUMVI
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Multiple Sclerosis: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Immunic
- Company Overview
IMU-838
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Tiziana Life Sciences
- Company Overview
Foralumab
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
J-Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
JPH034
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Polpharma Biologics
- Company Overview
PB018
- Product Description
- Research and Development Activities
- Product Developmental Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Multiple Sclerosis- Unmet needs
Multiple Sclerosis - Market drivers and barriers
Companies Featured
- Sanofi
- Immunic
- InnoCare Pharma
- Tiziana Life Sciences
- Biogen
- J-Pharma
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Polpharma Biologics
- Repertoire Immune Medicines
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x37obh
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