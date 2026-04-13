Ammunition Market Set to Surge to $66.06 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Defense Budgets - New Domestic Production Facilities Emerge as Key Opportunity for Ammunition Market Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammunition Market by Rifle, Handgun, Autocannon, Artillery, Tank, Mortar, Naval, Rocket - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammunition market, valued at USD 31.17 billion in 2025, is anticipated to expand to USD 66.06 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is primarily fueled by increased defense budgets and substantial procurement by military and law enforcement agencies. Persistent global conflicts and security issues have necessitated regular stockpile replenishment and consistent demand for training munitions. Many nations are scaling up local production to lessen dependency on imports, while modernization drives are boosting demand for advanced ammunition across all calibers.

End User Insights: Military Segment

The military segment is set to lead the market, driven by increased use of ammunition for ongoing conflicts, training, and stockpile renewal across various calibers. Upgraded weapon systems and heightened defense budgets are further stimulating demand in this segment. Long-term supply contracts and a focus on military readiness solidify the military's dominance.

Guidance Segment Dynamics

The guided segment is projected to outpace non-guided ammunition, as precision targeting grows in importance. Military upgrades of artillery, tank, and rocket systems to guided variants are underway globally. Advances in technology increase system reliability, supporting the segment's rapid growth despite fewer production volumes compared to non-guided rounds.

Regional Focus: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is poised to capture a significant market share due to surging defense expenditure and military enhancements. Geopolitical tensions and security challenges stimulate purchases of diverse ammunition types. Expanding artillery, armored, and naval capabilities across the region support continued demand.

Research Coverage and Strategic Insights

This comprehensive study evaluates the ammunition market's segments and subsegments, offering insights into size, growth potential, competitive analysis, and key market strategies. The report assists market leaders and newcomers in understanding revenue projections, gaining competitive intelligence, and devising effective go-to-market strategies.

Reasons to Acquire this Report

The report helps stakeholders comprehend market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. In-depth market penetration analysis, product innovation insights, and information on promising markets across regions are provided. Furthermore, it includes an assessment of leading market players' strategies and manufacturing capabilities.

Key Report Highlights:

Market Drivers: Including rising defense budgets and geopolitical tensions.

Restraints: Addressing regulatory restrictions and budget allocations.

Opportunities: Highlighting new production establishments and long-term agreements.

Challenges: Discussing raw material cost fluctuations and production capacity constraints.

Product and Market Development: Insights into technologies, R&D, regional growth, and market diversification.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of market share, growth strategies, and key player capabilities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 585 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $34.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $66.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics:

Drivers Increase in Procurement and Stockpile Replenishment Across Major Economies due to Rising Defense Spending Sustained Demand for Operational Ammunition Owing to Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions and Active Conflicts Increasing Training Activities and Force Readiness Requirements Driving Steady Ammunition Consumption

Restraints Stringent Export Controls and Regulatory Restrictions Limiting International Trade Budget Allocation Limits in Emerging Economies Constraining Procurement Volumes

Opportunities Industrial Localization & Capacity Expansion Long-Term Procurement & Lifecycle Contracting Models

Challenges Fluctuation in Raw Material and Energy Costs Affecting Manufacturing Margins Production Capacity Constraints



Company Profiles:

Bae Systems

Nammo As

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Poongsan Corporation

Thales

Fn Herstal

Hornady

Cbc Global Ammunition

Hanwha Aerospace

Olin Corporation

Saab Ab

Denel Soc Ltd.

St Engineering

Beretta Holdings SA

Csg

Leonardo S.P.A.

Knds

Norinco

Sierra Bullets.

Sig Sauer

Edge Group PLC

Adani Defense and Aerospace

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Prvi Partizan A.D.

Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (Pgz)

Aguila Ammunition

Blue Horizons Strategic Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Sss Defence

True Velocity, LLC

Black Hills Ammunition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4lurt

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