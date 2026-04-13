Oligonucleotides Market Research and Competitive Landscape Report 2026 Featuring Novartis, Astellas, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotides - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the realm of oligonucleotides, providing extensive insights into over 280 companies and 320 drugs. It assesses therapeutics by product type, stage, administration route, and molecule type, also focusing on the inactive pipeline products. This report is a crucial resource for understanding the global landscape of oligonucleotides, a transformative class of drugs with the potential to treat a wide spectrum of genetic and acquired disorders.

Oligonucleotide therapeutics, including antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), face significant challenges in terms of delivery due to large molecular weight, hydrophilicity, and susceptibility to degradation, but innovations like GalNAc conjugation are enhancing delivery and specificity.

Recent therapeutic developments include:

In March 2025, Korro Bio, Inc. announced the FDA granted orphan drug designation to KRRO-110 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

In January 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals revealed the FDA's acceptance of the NDA for plozasiran for familial chylomicronemia syndrome.

In February 2025, AusperBio reported progress on AHB-137 in clinical development for chronic Hepatitis B.

Vir Biotechnology, in December 2024, secured FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for tobevibart and elebsiran for chronic hepatitis delta.

Stoke Therapeutics obtained breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for STK-001 for Dravet syndrome.

The report further profiles key companies and products, offering insights into their development processes and strategic initiatives. Novartis' LEQVIO, for instance, an siRNA-based therapeutic, has proven effective in reducing LDL-C levels. Approved by MHLW, it showcases a unique therapeutic approach in controlling cholesterol.

Astellas Pharma's IZERVAY is another spotlight product, designed for geographic atrophy treatment, demonstrating the efficacy of RNA aptamers in reducing inflammation related to AMD.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals continues to pioneer RNA interference with AMVUTTRA, targeting transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis and expanding treatment options for rare diseases.

The competitive landscape is further enriched by detailed company analyses covering mergers, strategic collaborations, licensing activities, and pipeline assessments. The report's extensive evaluation includes unmet needs, upcoming therapies, and company comparisons, ensuring stakeholders have the insights needed to navigate this dynamic sector.

Industry leaders such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Astellas Pharma continue to drive innovation, leveraging novel technologies and strategic partnerships to advance oligonucleotide therapeutics.

This report is an essential resource for understanding the evolving landscape of oligonucleotides, aiding professionals in identifying key trends and emerging opportunities in precision medicine. The in-depth commercial assessments and detailed company profiles position it as a cornerstone document for stakeholders engaged in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Highlights

Key Players: Novartis, Astellas, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Key Products: LEQVIO, IZERVAY, AMVUTTRA, TEGSEDI

Companies Featured

Novartis

Astellas

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Avidity Biosciences

Suzhou Ribo Life Science

Amgen

GSK

ProQR Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics

MiNA Therapeutics

Sylentis

GSK

Silexion Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk A/S

Bio-Path Holdings

Sunhawk Vision Biotech

Isarna Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

Laboratoire Thea

Dyne Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Korro Bio

Praxis-Precision-Medicines

Vico Therapeutics

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

TransCode Therapeutics

TME therapeutics

ARTHEx Biotech

aptaTargets

CSPC Zhongnuo Pharmaceutical

ExoRNA Bioscience

Visirna Therapeutics

AiCuris

Comanche Biopharma

Tallac Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yok27o

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