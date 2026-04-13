RNA Therapies Market Research and Competitive Landscape Report 2026

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Therapies - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed insights into 80+ companies and 100+ drugs in the RNA therapies landscape. It evaluates therapeutics by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type, highlighting inactive pipeline products.

Geographical Coverage: Global

RNA therapy uses RNA-based molecules to treat or prevent diseases. This segment includes coding RNA (mRNA) and non-coding RNAs like siRNA, ASO, aptamers, ribozymes, and CRISPR/Cas systems.

Types of RNA therapy: RNA-based drugs are categorized into four classes: Antisense oligonucleotides, Small interfering RNAs (siRNA), Aptamers, and Messenger RNAs (mRNA).

Delivery Systems: Delivering RNA-based drugs remains challenging, with methods including targeting moieties, lipid nanoparticles, and direct organ delivery.

RNA Therapies: Company and Product Profiles

Novartis: Dedicated to improving lives using innovative science. Leqvio (inclisiran) is an injectable medication lowering LDL cholesterol by blocking PCSK9 production, used with diet and statin therapy.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: ARO-APOC3 aims to reduce apoC-III production to improve triglyceride metabolism and is in Phase III for Hyperlipoproteinaemia type I.

Arbutus Biopharm: AB-729, targeting HBV using RNAi, is in Phase II trials. It reduces viral proteins to reawaken the immune system.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: DCR-AUD silences ALDH2 expression to protect against alcoholism in Phase I trials.

SanegeneBio: SGB-9768, a siRNA-N-acetylgalactosamine conjugate targeting C3, utilizes the LEADT GalNAc platform for treating immunological disorders, in preclinical development.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Cemdisiran targets the C5 component of the complement pathway for treating complement-mediated diseases.

Key Players: Novartis, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Arbutus Biopharm, among others.

Key Products: Leqvio, ARO-APOC3, AB-729, ARO-C3, DCR-AUD, SGB-9768, Cemdisiran, and more.

RNA Therapies Analytical Perspective: Includes commercial assessments, collaborations, and technology comparisons for RNA therapies.

Emerging Therapies: The report addresses the number of developing companies, emerging drug stages, key collaborations, trends, and novel technologies overcoming existing therapy limitations.

Companies Featured

Novartis

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharm

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SanegeneBio

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Moderna Therapeutics

OliX Pharmaceuticals

ProQR Therapeutics

Fujian Shengdi Pharmaceutical

Silence Therapeutics

WaVe life Sciences

Sirnaomics

ExoRNA Bioscience

Comanche Biopharma

Ractigen Therapeutics

GeneCare Research Institute

Sirana Pharma

DTx Pharma

Aptadel Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpy8o0

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