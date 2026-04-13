Phage Therapies Market Research and Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Over 20 Companies and 22 Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Administration Route, and Molecule Type

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phage Therapies - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an extensive overview of the dynamic market for phage therapies, including insights on over 20 companies and 22 drugs. This comprehensive analysis covers therapeutic assessments by product type, stage, administration route, and molecule type. The report also highlights inactive pipeline products within this sector.

Global Overview and Therapeutic Insights

Phage therapy utilizes bacteriophages, viruses that specifically target and eliminate bacteria, presenting an innovative treatment for bacterial infections. As antibiotic resistance escalates into a pressing health challenge, phage therapy stands out due to its precision in targeting bacterial hosts, sparing the body's microbiome.

The therapy's efficacy hinges on phages binding to bacterial cells, injecting genetic material, and replicating to burst and kill the bacteria. This targeted action demands precise diagnostics to match phages with specific bacterial strains, offering an alternative to broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Current Developments and Trials

Phage therapy is gaining traction with its capability to combat antibiotic resistance, evolve alongside bacteria, and synergize with antibiotics to dismantle resilient biofilms. Despite challenges like personalized preparation necessities and regulatory hurdles, promising results in compassionate cases for antibiotic-resistant infections fuel optimism.

Future prospects are bright, with research advancing phage cocktails, genetically-modified phages, and combination therapies. Clinical trials are evaluating phages for conditions like chronic wounds and respiratory diseases, positioning phage therapy as a critical response to the antibiotic resistance crisis.

Recent Highlights and Collaborations

PHAXIAM Therapeutics announced positive results in December 2024 from the PhagoDAIR I pilot study, showcasing a 74% infection control rate with a single intra-articular injection.

In August 2024, Locus Biosciences reported favorable pharmacokinetic and safety data from Phase II trials of LBP-EC01 for treating antimicrobial-resistant E. coli urinary tract infections.

Armata Pharmaceuticals received an additional $5.25 million in July 2024 from the Department of Defense for developing AP-SA02 against Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

BiomX's acquisition of Adaptive Phage Therapeutics in March 2024 underscores strategic expansions in phage-based therapies.

Key Players and Products

Locus Biosciences' LBP-EC01 targets urinary tract infections caused by E. coli using CRISPR-Cas3 in a lytic and DNA-targeting dual mechanism.

Armata Pharmaceuticals' AP-PA02 addresses respiratory infections in CF and NCFB patients with its broad-range, multi-receptor targeting phage cocktail.

SNIPR Biome's SNIPR 001 uses CRISPR technology to target E. coli in patients with hematological malignancies, aiming to prevent bacterial translocation from gut to bloodstream.

Essential Inquiries

What collaborations and licensing activities are shaping phage therapies?

How are companies advancing mid-stage and late-stage phage therapy developments?

What innovative strategies are used to bypass limitations of current therapies?

What recent clinical studies are underway, and what are their statuses?

Which companies are leading in phage therapy development?

Companies Featured

Locus Biosciences

Armata Pharmaceuticals

BiomX

SNIPR Biome

Phagelux

PHAXIAM Therapeutics

Phico Therapeutics

Technophage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcf4c

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