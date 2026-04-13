Bispecific Antibodies Market Research and Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights Into Over 180 Companies and 250 Drugs

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bispecific Antibodies - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers comprehensive insights into over 180 companies and 250 drugs within the bispecific antibodies' competitive environment. It covers therapeutic assessments by product type, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type, along with highlighting inactive pipeline products in this domain. This report has a global geographical coverage.

Bispecific antibodies, a class of engineered immunoglobulins, possess two distinct antigen-binding sites. These antibodies direct immune system effectors towards tumor cells, enhancing cytotoxicity while offering heightened specificity compared to monospecific antibodies. This capability enables bispecific antibodies to optimize therapy expenses by potentially reducing development and clinical trial costs. Particularly, targeting two different receptors has shown to bolster antiproliferative effects and mitigate resistance development in tumors.

Medical applications of bispecific antibodies extend beyond oncology. For instance, treatments for osteoporosis have been developed by blocking sclerostin and Dkk1, aiding osteoblast formation and bone growth. In hemophilia A, bispecific antibodies like ACE910 target coagulation factors IX and X, reducing bleeding rates by facilitating the coagulation cascade. Moreover, Alzheimer's disease candidates target the transferrin receptor and BACE1 to traverse the blood-brain barrier, addressing amyloid peptide accumulation. In autoimmune diseases, these antibodies combine cytokine targets like TNF and IL17 for enhanced therapeutic potential.

The report also delves into company and product profiles of marketed and pipeline therapies. For instance, Johnson & Johnson's Amivantamab, leveraging Genmab's DuoBody platform, targets EGFR and Met, approved for treating EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations in NSCLC. Amgen's Blinatumomab is a pioneering bispecific T cell engager targeting CD19. AstraZeneca's Gefurulimab and Sichuan Baili's SI-B001 represent innovative pipeline products focused on immunological and oncological applications, respectively.

IGM Biosciences' Imvotamab and MacroGenics' MGD024 highlight next-generation bispecific antibodies under investigation for hematological and autoimmune diseases, with strategic collaborations pushing boundaries in this therapeutic domain.

The report emphasizes various strategic alliances and collaborations, demonstrating trends in licensing and acquisition activities within the bispecific antibodies landscape. Key players include Janssen, Amgen, and Roche, with notable products like Amivantamab, Blinatumomab, and Imvotamab forming the crux of emerging and existing therapies in this field.

Key report highlights include several strategic industry collaborations and advancements:

In January 2024, LAVA Therapeutics partnered with Merck & Co. to assess the combination of KEYTRUDA and LAVA-1207 in prostate cancer.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals granted Radiance Biopharma an option to license an anti-HER2/TROP2 bispecific ADC.

Debiopharm arranged with SunRock Biopharma to develop a HER3-EGFR bispecific ADC.

Pfizer's acquisition of Seagen has significantly augmented its oncology pipeline.

NAYA Biosciences and ONK explore combination therapies involving FLEX-NKT bispecific antibodies.

I-Mab showcased data on 4-1BB-targeting bispecific antibodies in SITC's annual meeting.

Cantai Therapeutics secured seed financing to focus on autoimmune and inflammatory disorder treatments.

Lonza and ABL Bio signed an agreement to foster bispecific antibody developments.

Companies Featured

Janssen

Amgen

Akeso

Zymeworks

Roche

IGM Biosciences

MacroGenics

Provention Bio

Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals

Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y16wq

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