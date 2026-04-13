Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Research and Competitive Landscape Report 2026 - Extensive Analysis of Over 180 Companies and More Than 290 Drugs

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The competitive landscape report offers extensive analysis of over 180 companies and more than 290 drugs within this sector globally. It delves into therapeutics by product type, stage, route, and molecule type, while also spotlighting inactive pipeline products.

The emergence of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) significantly transformed cancer treatment through precision targeting of tumor antigens. However, mAbs often lacked the efficacy needed, leading to the innovative ADC development. ADCs combine tumor-targeting mAbs with cytotoxic agents bonded through carefully designed linkers. This combination enhances therapeutic efficacy by delivering potent cancer-killing agents directly to tumor cells, potentially reducing off-target side effects.

ADCs perform by targeting and internalizing into cancer cells, subsequently delivering a cytotoxic payload that induces cell death. This process is reinforced by ADC's ability to modify the tumor microenvironment, heightening their effectiveness. Beyond direct tumor targeting, ADCs can engage immune activity, such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), to achieve therapeutic effects.

Industry Milestones and Collaborations

Significant progress has been observed in this domain, with many companies unveiling advancements and entering strategic collaborations. Notably, Gilead Sciences and Tubulis have signed agreements for developing an ADC targeting solid tumors. Vincerx Pharma and Oqory have highlighted promising data for OQY-3258, and Zai Lab's DLL3 ADC received Orphan Drug Designation in the US. Moreover, Innate Pharma initiated a new study on IPH4502 for Nectin-4 expressing tumors.

Noteworthy collaborations also include Araris Biotech leveraging its AraLinQT platform in partnership with Chugai Pharmaceutical, while Sutro Biopharma is progressing with STRO-002 for ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Leading Companies and Product Highlights

Gilead Sciences operates across more than 35 countries, acknowledged for breakthrough treatments like Trodelvy. This ADC targets Trop-2 surface antigens prevalent in tumors. Trodelvy is sanctioned in over 40 countries for metastatic breast cancer and other Trop-2 expressing cancers.

Roche, a pioneer in oncology, offers KADCYLA, an impactful ADC leveraging trastuzumab to deliver chemotherapy to HER2-positive cancer cells. Though potent, its design aims to minimize healthy tissue damage.

Daiichi Sankyo innovates with patritumab deruxtecan, an HER3-targeting ADC within its DS-6000 development pipeline. It is pursued for NSCLC and other HER3 expressing cancers.

Additional advancements are seen with Jiangsu HengRui's SHR-A1811 and AbbVie's ABBV-399 for tackling diverse cancer types, underscoring this domain's dynamic nature.

Insights and Questions

The report offers a comprehensive commercial assessment of ADCs, detailing collaborations, licensing deals, and acquisitions. Key discussion points involve the number of companies involved, clinical trials, and emerging therapies, presenting a robust outline of the current ADC landscape.

Impactful Players and Products

Leading figures and products, including Gilead, Roche, and Daiichi Sankyo, face competitive assessments alongside a host of pivotal pipeline drugs like Trodelvy, KADCYLA, and subsidiaries across diverse indications.

Companies Featured

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Roche

Daiichi Sankyo

AbbVie

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

ProfoundBio

Sutro Biopharma

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Mythic Therapeutics

Oncomatryx Biopharma S.L.

Seagen

ImmunoGen

Pfizer

Iksuda Therapeutics

Oxford Therapeutics

Pyxis Oncology

Alteogen

Suzhou GeneQuantum Healthcare

Duality Biologics

LegoChem Biosciences

RemeGen

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

LaNova Medicines Limited

OBI Pharma

Bio-Thera Solutions

BioAtla, Inc.

Ambrx

Lepu Biopharma

Klus Biopharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhzecl

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