COVID 19 Market Research and Competitive Landscape Report 2026

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID 19 - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed examination of over 100 companies and 110 drugs in the COVID-19 competitive landscape. The report evaluates therapeutics by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, while also noting inactive pipeline products. The geographical outreach of this analysis is global.

COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, presents a range of symptoms from mild to severe illness and poses complications such as pneumonia and respiratory failure. Prevention efforts emphasize vaccination, hygiene, and social distancing.

Company and Product Profiles

Roche, a leader in biotechnology and diagnostics, has played a pivotal role in fighting COVID-19 with diagnostics and support solutions. Their product, Actemra, has been used under emergency conditions to manage severe COVID-19 cases.

Bharat Biotech, renowned for over 145 global patents, has contributed significantly with BBV154, a nasal vaccine developed in partnership with Washington University. It represents a cost-effective solution for low to middle-income countries.

Bioxytran's ProLectin-M is an oral drug aiming to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 entry into cells. Possessing promising trial results, it is preparing for Phase III trials.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals is progressing with EDP-235, a potent antiviral targeting COVID-19, currently in Phase II clinical development.

Sinovac Biotech is advancing SA55, a neutralizing antibody candidate approved for clinical trials, to bolster prevention strategies.

Immorna and Immunome are forging forward with innovative RNA and antibody-based therapeutics, illustrating the wide array of treatment modalities under development.

Collaborative Efforts and Emerging Questions

The report delves into a myriad of collaborations comprising licensing and acquisitions, thus spotlighting the industry's dynamic partnerships. Key questions addressed in the report include the number of active and emerging drugs, collaborations, and the status of clinical trials.

COVID-19 Competitive Landscape

An analytical view of the competitive landscape includes insights into the current treatment scenario, unmet needs, and the emergence of novel therapies. The report examines the potential of emerging drugs in development stages and spotlights industry-academia collaborations.

Overall, this report serves as a cornerstone for understanding the evolution of COVID-19 therapies and the competitive dynamics shaping the market landscape through 2026.

Key Developments in COVID-19 Treatments

July 2025: A rare drug trial for long COVID failed, offering insights into study design for subsequent trials.

May 2025: A novel messenger RNA vaccine targeting both COVID-19 and seasonal flu showed impressive results in a Phase III trial, bolstering Moderna's portfolio.

January 2025: Humanetics Corporation revealed positive Phase II results for BIO 300, aimed at improving lung function post-COVID.

Companies Featured

Bioxytran Inc

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Sinovac Biotech

Immorna

Immunome, Inc

Aligos Therapeutics

Neutrolis Therapeutics

Corat Therapeutics

Capricor

Frontier Biotechnologies

Synairgen

Incyte Corporation/Novartis

Atea Pharmaceuticals

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Evgen Pharma

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics

MetrioPharm

Akari Therapeutics

CervoMed

AIM ImmunoTech

Oncovir

Midwestern University/Pharmazz

Deverra Therapeutics

Apros Therapeutics

Viravaxx

Ark Biosciences

Invivyd

Sareum

Haya Therapeutics

Iontas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3bs8s

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