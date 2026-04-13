$13+ Bn Dental Laboratories Market - Global Forecast to 2030 Featuring Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Planmeca Oy

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Laboratories Market By Practice, Product, Technology, and Consumer - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global dental laboratories market is expected to expand from USD 9.20 billion in 2025 to USD 13.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3%

This growth is driven by demographic, clinical, and technological factors, including the rising incidence of dental disorders, an aging population, and increased awareness of aesthetic and restorative dentistry. Rapid technological advancements, such as digital workflows, CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and AI-enabled design software, are further accelerating market adoption. Government initiatives to enhance oral health and dental infrastructure, coupled with improved access to private and DSO-led care, are propelling market growth in developed and emerging economies.

Product Segmentation: Dominance of the Materials Segment

The materials segment leads the global dental laboratories market, driven by continuous demand for restorative and prosthetic materials. Ceramics, metals, polymers, and resin-based materials are essential in various dental procedures. This demand is bolstered by increasing case volumes and aesthetic dentistry trends, along with regular restocking needs and short product life cycles. The materials segment's dominance is amplified by its expansion into both traditional and digital workflows.

CAD/CAM Materials Lead Material Sub-Segmentation

Among material types, CAD/CAM materials hold the largest market share, driven by the widespread adoption of digital workflows. These materials offer precise, millable restorative solutions with consistent quality and shorter turnaround times. The increasing use of zirconia, glass ceramics, and lithium disilicate in dental restorations boost their demand. The growth of chairside and lab-side CAD/CAM systems reinforces the position of CAD/CAM materials in the market.

Regional Insights: North America at the Forefront

North America commands the largest share of the global dental laboratories market due to its advanced dental infrastructure, oral health awareness, and strong digital technology adoption. The widespread use of CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanners, and 3D printing solutions, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies and a well-established private dental care system, anchor North America's leadership. This region benefits from the presence of leading dental tech and materials companies, continuous product innovation, and strategic industry collaborations. Rising dental expenditures and an aging population also contribute to sustained market growth.

Key Market Players and Landscape

The global dental laboratories market features notable players such as Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Planmeca Oy, among others. This competitive landscape includes Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies, with a significant presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Research Insights

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the dental laboratories market, encompassing market size estimation, growth potential, product, and regional segmentation. It includes competitive analysis, company profiles, key market strategies, product offerings, and recent developments. Stakeholders gain insights into drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities within the market, essential for positioning and strategy formulation.

Reasons to Purchase

This report offers valuable insights for market leaders and new entrants, providing revenue figures, market landscape understanding, and strategic planning capabilities. It highlights key drivers such as rising dental caries, outsourcing trends to dental laboratories, and the integration of advanced technologies. The report addresses challenges like equipment costs and reimbursement access while uncovering opportunities in emerging markets and technological advancements.

Comprehensive Coverage

Driver Analysis: Dental caries rise, outsourcing trends, CAD/CAM investments, advanced solutions development.

Challenges: Equipment costs, reimbursement access, skilled labor shortage.

Opportunities: DSO growth, emerging market focus, rising disposable incomes.

Market Insights: Product portfolios, innovation trends, market development, and competitive assessment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Cases of Dental Caries and Increase in Tooth Repair Procedures

Increasing Outsourcing of Manufacturing Functions to Dental Laboratories

Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in CAD/CAM

Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions

Restraints

High Cost of Dental Equipment and Materials

Increasing Surgical Costs and Lack of Access to Reimbursement

Opportunities

Rapid Growth of Dental Service Organizations

Growing Focus on Emerging Economies and Rising Disposable Income Levels

Challenges

Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players

Dearth of Skilled Lab Professionals

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Oy

Envista

Solventum

Ivoclar Vivadent

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

Voco GmbH

Amann Girrbach AG

Bego GmbH & Co. KG

Schutz Dental GmbH

Institut Straumann AG

Vita Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

Coltene Group

Other Players

Shofu Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Stratasys

Nakanishi Inc.

A-Dec Inc.

Zirkonzahn

Smart Dent

3Shape A/S

Shining 3D

Exocad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74pyp4

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