Gleim Aviation to Showcase Future of Sport Pilot Training at SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo

Gainesville, Fl., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Aviation, a leader in aviation education for over 45 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2026 SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. Gleim will take part in the exclusive Innovation Showcase on April 13, highlighting the company’s commitment to modernizing the flight training experience.

The Innovation Showcase serves as a lead-in to the expo, featuring the industry’s most forward-thinking organizations. Ryan Jeff, Chief 141 Instructor at Gleim Aviation, will represent the company during the showcase to discuss the evolving landscape of sport pilot training and new solutions for the pilot community.

Central to Gleim Aviation’s presence this year is a focus on sport pilot training solutions with XFTC, an ultra-realistic flight training simulation course. As the industry anticipates the impact of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) initiative, Gleim training materials support a standardized journey for those entering the flight deck through the sport pilot pathway.

“MOSAIC doesn’t just change the rules—it changes who gets to become a pilot," said Ryan Jeff, Chief 141 Instructor at Gleim Aviation. "For the first time, we’re seeing a pathway that expands access while still maintaining structure and safety. At Gleim, we’ve focused on building training solutions that help both pilots and schools navigate that shift with clarity and confidence.”

Attendees and media are encouraged to visit Gleim Aviation during the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo, which officially begins on April 14. To learn more about Gleim Aviation and its latest curriculum updates and training resources, visit https://aviation.gleim.com/.

About Gleim Aviation:

Gleim Aviation was founded by Dr. Irvin N. Gleim for the purpose of helping aspiring aviators from diverse backgrounds enter the aviation industry. In addition to its long-standing FAA approval, Gleim Aviation has achieved STEM accreditation for its flight training materials and education programs to support high-school aviation STEM programs. This effort is assisting the expansion of aviation in the classroom and creating opportunities to ignite a passion for aviation. To learn more about Gleim Aviation and its latest curriculum updates and training resources, visit https://aviation.gleim.com/.

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