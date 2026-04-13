Vitaquest Fall 2026 Dietary Supplement Trends Report: Key Insights for Brands and Manufacturers

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International LLC, a leading U.S. contract manufacturer of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, released its Fall 2026 Dietary Supplement Trends Report, identifying the key categories and formulation strategies expected to shape product development heading into the fall season.

The report is based on Vitaquest’s analysis of formulation demand, manufacturing data, and evolving consumer health priorities, as brands prepare for a seasonal shift toward routines centered around daily wellness, resilience, and long-term health outcomes.

As regulatory expectations evolve and focus on product quality and transparency increases, brands are aligning innovation with compliance, scalability, and consumer trust.

“Brands entering the fall season need more than trend awareness—they need the ability to translate those trends into differentiated, compliant, scalable products,” said Lauren Samot, Director of Innovation at Vitaquest. “That means choosing ingredients that tell a story, a delivery format that promotes acceptance and adherence, and a manufacturing partner you can grow with to meet demand. Brands that move intentionally are the ones pairing market insight with manufacturing readiness.”

Top 5 Supplement Trends for Fall 2026

1. Women’s Health Remains the Leading Growth Category

The global women’s health supplement market was valued at $57.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $77.5 billion by 2030. Product development continues to focus on menopause support, bone health, and beauty-from-within, alongside expanding use of probiotics, botanicals, and plant-based ingredients.

2. Longevity and Healthy Aging Continue to Expand

The U.S. longevity and wellness supplements market reached $6.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $11.53 billion by 2035. Formulations are increasingly targeting cellular health, cognitive performance, and overall vitality, with growing interest in NAD+ precursors, omega-3s, and polyphenols.

3. Energy Formulations Shift Toward Sustained Performance

The energy supplements market is projected to grow from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.58 billion by 2030. Brands are moving away from high-stimulant products toward formulations that support steady energy, focus, and productivity.

4. Gut Health Innovation Accelerates, Led by Postbiotics

Within the digestive health category, postbiotics are emerging as a fast-growing segment, with higher growth rates than traditional probiotics. This shift reflects demand for more stable and targeted microbiome-support formulations.

5. Cognitive Wellness and Nootropics Gain Momentum

The global nootropics market is projected to grow from $5.7 billion in 2025 to approximately $19.5 billion by 2034. Demand is rising for products that support focus, memory, and mental performance, particularly during back-to-school and high-productivity periods.

Cross-Category Trends Driving Innovation

Across these categories, Vitaquest identifies a continued shift toward multifunctional formulations, as consumers seek products addressing multiple health needs in a single solution.

Delivery system innovation is also accelerating. While capsules and tablets remain foundational, demand is increasing for drink mixes, chewables, and effervescent tablet formats that are designed to enhance convenience and user experience.

Among Vitaquest’s specialized delivery formats is QFIZZ®, an effervescent technology built on advanced powder and particle engineering designed to enhance flavor, texture, and the overall consumer experience. QFIZZ® is well suited for powder and tablet beverage applications, and supports convenient, on-the-go packaging such as stick packs and sachets.

Manufacturing and Market Dynamics

In addition to formulation trends, Vitaquest continues to see personalization, automation, and sustainability shaping supplement development and manufacturing.

The global personalized nutrition market, valued at $14.6 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $37.3 billion by 2032, reflects increasing demand for tailored wellness solutions. Advances in artificial intelligence, automation, and process control are also improving manufacturing efficiency, scalability, and product consistency across the industry.

Fall 2026 presents established brands with an opportunity to expand into high-growth categories, while offering emerging brands a strong entry point into evolving segments with differentiation potential.

To learn more, visit Vitaquest.com or contact 800-526-9095.

About Vitaquest International LLC

Headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, Vitaquest is a contract manufacturer and development partner for dietary supplements and functional foods. With over 45 years of experience, the company supports brands from concept through commercialization with a focus on quality, innovation, and scale.

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