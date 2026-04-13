Beyond Meat® Debuts Latest Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Lineup at Retailers Nationwide Including Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market

New Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links and Patties, now made with heart-healthy avocado oil,1 deliver craveable taste, clean ingredients and strong nutrition

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced the nationwide rollout of its latest Beyond Breakfast Sausage lineup at major retailers including Kroger and Sprouts Farmers Market, with Whole Foods Market coming soon.

As protein continues to dominate consumer nutrition priorities—with 70% of Americans actively trying to increase intake and nearly half prioritizing protein at breakfast2—the brand is leaning into the morning occasion with great-tasting and convenient plant protein options made from clean ingredients designed to help consumers fuel their day.

The new lineup includes Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties in Original and Spicy. Crafted with simple ingredients and heart-healthy avocado oil,3 the products deliver craveable flavor with strong nutrition—featuring 7–9g of plant protein per serving with just 0.5g of saturated fat and no cholesterol—making them a satisfying, better-for-you breakfast option.

The products also underscore the company’s leadership in clean, transparent ingredients. Made without GMOs, these new offerings are the first plant-based breakfast sausages to earn Clean Label Project Certification. The Clean Label Project awards certification to products that meet its rigorous standards for purity and transparency through comprehensive, independent testing.

“We’re thrilled to bring our new Beyond Breakfast Sausage lineup to retailers nationwide, giving consumers more opportunities to fuel their bodies with these Clean Label Project Certified products,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “By combining great taste with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, we’re making it easier than ever to start your day with Beyond.”

Key features of the new Beyond Breakfast Sausage lineup include:

Delicious, savory taste with a satisfying texture

Made with clean, simple ingredients, including heart-healthy avocado oil 4

7–9g of plant protein per serving

Just 0.5g of saturated fat per serving

No cholesterol, GMOs or added hormones or antibiotics

Certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program

First plant-based breakfast sausages to earn Clean Label Project Certification



Perfect for a variety of morning occasions, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links and Patties can be enjoyed on their own, in a classic breakfast sandwich, or served alongside pancakes, waffles and other breakfast favorites. The Spicy variety offers an extra kick for those looking to elevate their morning routine. For more information and to find a retailer near you, visit www.beyondmeat.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

1 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

2 https://ific.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/IFIC-Spotlight-Survey-Protein-Perceptions.pdf?

3 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

4 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

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