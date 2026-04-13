Four-Person Dutch Startup Launches Europe's First Sovereign AI Platform - Beyond the Reach of US Cloud Law

AMSTERDAM, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new European challenger is entering the AI market with a fundamentally different approach. GLBNXT (Global Next) today announces its sovereign AI platform, the foundation on which European organisations build their own AI solutions, without handing over their data, their compliance posture, or their vendor independence.

European businesses and public institutions are stuck in an awkward position. The AI tools they rely on are largely controlled by US hyperscalers, which means their infrastructure sits within reach of non-European governments. At the same time, employees are adopting AI tools on their own without oversight. This "shadow AI" is spreading fast and bringing regulatory, security and reputational risk with it. The EU AI Act now demands accountability for how AI is deployed, and organisations are not ready.

This is the problem GLBNXT solves at the architectural level. The platform runs on its own infrastructure alongside European cloud infrastructure only, giving customers multi-cloud flexibility with no exposure to foreign government oversight. From the EU AI Act and GDPR to NIS2 and the EU Data Act, GLBNXT is built so that compliance is the default, not the project. ISO 27001 certified and engineered for the regulatory reality European organisations actually operate in, GLBNXT is the foundation on which enterprises and their ICT teams build their own sovereign AI solutions, not one more AI tool in the stack, but the platform the rest of the stack runs on. Where typical enterprise AI projects on hyperscaler infrastructure take twelve to eighteen months to reach production, GLBNXT customers are live in 30 days. As the first true full-stack European Sovereign AI Platform, GLBNXT sits beyond the reach of the US CLOUD Act, which can expose data on American-owned cloud services to US government access regardless of where the servers physically sit.





"Four engineers built this in less than a year. Imagine what four hundred will build in five. That is the European AI story we are writing," said Jan Saan, co-founder of GLBNXT, and former CTO of CM.com.

GLBNXT has strategic partnerships with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, pairing proven enterprise infrastructure with high-performance AI acceleration. The company recently closed a new funding round to support its European expansion and is already winning customers in the public sector, among consultancies, and inside ICT organisations.

Jan Saan and Richard van Anholt founded the company and built the full production platform in under twelve months with a team of four. They see this as evidence of what a small, AI-native team can ship when it isn't dragging legacy systems behind it.

"The hyperscalers have more money, more people, and more marketing. We have something they cannot buy: the ability to truly say our customers' data never leaves Europe," said Richard van Anholt, co-founder of GLBNXT.

GLBNXT's sovereign AI platform is available now for European organisations. For more information, visit www.glbnxt.com.

About GLBNXT

GLBNXT (Global Next) is a Netherlands-based technology startup delivering a sovereign AI platform for European organisations. Founded by Richard van Anholt and Jan Saan (former CTO of CM.com), the company offers ISO 27001-certified, NIS2-compliant AI solutions on a multi-cloud European architecture. With strategic partnerships with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, GLBNXT enables organisations to deploy enterprise-grade AI in 30 days with full data sovereignty. Learn more at www.glbnxt.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/739f1abd-3c98-4be7-a742-438fd62d79f2