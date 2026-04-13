Modular Construction Industry Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players - Skanska, Laing O'Rourke, ATCO, Modulaire, Red Sea, VINCI Bouygues, Bechtel, Fluor, Lendlease, and KLEUSBERG

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Construction Market by Type, Material, Module, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The modular construction market is projected to grow from USD 109.60 billion in 2025 to USD 142.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Modular construction is gaining traction across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors due to fast-track construction needs, cost management, workforce efficiency, and compliance with building safety and sustainability regulations. Entities like the Modular Building Institute (MBI) and International Code Council (ICC) are ensuring modular constructions meet durability, safety, and energy standards.

Employing advanced structural technology, modular construction caters to multi-family residential buildings, hotels, healthcare, data centers, and educational institutions. Studies by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development highlight modular construction's ability to reduce construction time by up to 50% and waste by 20-25%, promoting sustainability and adaptability.

Relocatable Construction Growth

Relocatable modular construction is expected to be the fastest-growing type due to its flexibility and ease of assembly, making it ideal for temporary use in sectors like education and healthcare. Its benefits include reduced waste, lower capital costs, and quick assembly, supported by government backing for sustainable infrastructure initiatives.

Steel as a Material Choice

Steel is anticipated to be a leading material in modular construction. Its strength, durability, and off-site fabrication advantages support faster assembly and higher quality. Steel's fire resistance and adaptability to adverse conditions enhance safety, making it increasingly popular as a sustainable option in global construction.

Hospitality Sector Expansion

The hospitality industry is poised to see the fastest growth in modular construction, driven by the need for rapid deployment and cost control in hotels and resorts. Modular methods allow for up to a 50% reduction in project timelines, critical for rapid market entry in bustling tourism hubs. Factory pre-fabrication supports consistency across brands and properties.

Asia Pacific's Growth Potential

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the modular construction market, driven by urbanization and population growth in countries like China and India. Government strategies focused on smart cities and energy efficiency bolster the market. The region's industrial expansion and environmental awareness make modular solutions attractive for residential and commercial projects.

Key market players include Skanska (Sweden), Laing O'Rourke (UK), ATCO Ltd. (Canada), Modulaire Group (UK), Red Sea International (Saudi Arabia), VINCI (France), THE Bouygues group (France), Bechtel Corporation (US), Fluor Corporation (US), Lendlease Corporation (Australia), and KLEUSBERG Group (Germany).

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the modular construction market by type, material, module, and end-use industry. It provides insights into drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing market growth, and offers competitive analysis of key players with company profiles, strategies, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report provides revenue estimates for the modular construction market and its segments, helping stakeholders understand market dynamics, position their businesses, and develop strategies. It analyzes drivers like rapid construction, cost savings, and smart digital tools, and explores challenges such as supply chain volatility and skilled workforce gaps.

Highlighted factors include rapid adoption due to infrastructure investments, demand in high-rise developments, and housing shortages. The report covers innovations, market opportunities, competitive assessments, and diversification strategies for leading companies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $109.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $142.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Construction and Cost Savings

Surging Infrastructure Investments

Enhanced Worksite Safety and Sustainability

Smart Digital Tools Enabling Faster, Reliable, and High-Quality Modular Builds

Restraints

Transportation, Logistics, and On-Site Assembly Risks

Lack of Awareness and Perception Barriers in Developing Economies

Opportunities

Rapid Population Growth and Urbanization

Rising High-Rise and Supertall Developments

Rising Housing Shortages in Developed Economies

Challenges

Supply Chain Volatility and Raw Material Price Fluctuations

Skilled Workforce Gap and Hybrid Talent Shortage

Company Profiles

Skanska

Laing O'Rourke

Atco Ltd.

Modulaire Group

Red Sea International

Vinci

The Bouygues Group

Bechtel Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Lendlease Corporation

Kleusberg Group

Alho Group

Broad Group

Kwikspace

Westchester Modular Homes

Wernick Group Limited

Koma Modular

Premier Modular Limited

Lumus Inc.

Harbinger Production Inc.

Modulous

Nexii, Inc.

Dubox

Guerdon, LLC.

Fullstack Modular

Modulus Housing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q2clb

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