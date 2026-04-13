Modular Construction Industry Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players - Skanska, Laing O'Rourke, ATCO, Modulaire, Red Sea, VINCI Bouygues, Bechtel, Fluor, Lendlease, and KLEUSBERG

The modular construction market is projected to reach USD 142.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025. Its rapid adoption is driven by the demand for fast-track, cost-efficient, and sustainable building solutions, supported by industry standards from MBI and ICC. Key growth regions include Asia Pacific, with significant urbanization and infrastructure developments. Steel and relocatable modular types are gaining prominence for their strength and flexibility. Major players like Skanska, Bechtel, and Lendlease are expanding their foothold. The hospitality sector leads end-use industry growth, underscoring modular's future in fast-paced domains.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Construction Market by Type, Material, Module, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular construction market is projected to grow from USD 109.60 billion in 2025 to USD 142.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Modular construction is gaining traction across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors due to fast-track construction needs, cost management, workforce efficiency, and compliance with building safety and sustainability regulations. Entities like the Modular Building Institute (MBI) and International Code Council (ICC) are ensuring modular constructions meet durability, safety, and energy standards.

Employing advanced structural technology, modular construction caters to multi-family residential buildings, hotels, healthcare, data centers, and educational institutions. Studies by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development highlight modular construction's ability to reduce construction time by up to 50% and waste by 20-25%, promoting sustainability and adaptability.

Relocatable Construction Growth
Relocatable modular construction is expected to be the fastest-growing type due to its flexibility and ease of assembly, making it ideal for temporary use in sectors like education and healthcare. Its benefits include reduced waste, lower capital costs, and quick assembly, supported by government backing for sustainable infrastructure initiatives.

Steel as a Material Choice
Steel is anticipated to be a leading material in modular construction. Its strength, durability, and off-site fabrication advantages support faster assembly and higher quality. Steel's fire resistance and adaptability to adverse conditions enhance safety, making it increasingly popular as a sustainable option in global construction.

Hospitality Sector Expansion
The hospitality industry is poised to see the fastest growth in modular construction, driven by the need for rapid deployment and cost control in hotels and resorts. Modular methods allow for up to a 50% reduction in project timelines, critical for rapid market entry in bustling tourism hubs. Factory pre-fabrication supports consistency across brands and properties.

Asia Pacific's Growth Potential
The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the modular construction market, driven by urbanization and population growth in countries like China and India. Government strategies focused on smart cities and energy efficiency bolster the market. The region's industrial expansion and environmental awareness make modular solutions attractive for residential and commercial projects.

Key market players include Skanska (Sweden), Laing O'Rourke (UK), ATCO Ltd. (Canada), Modulaire Group (UK), Red Sea International (Saudi Arabia), VINCI (France), THE Bouygues group (France), Bechtel Corporation (US), Fluor Corporation (US), Lendlease Corporation (Australia), and KLEUSBERG Group (Germany).

Research Coverage
The report categorizes the modular construction market by type, material, module, and end-use industry. It provides insights into drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing market growth, and offers competitive analysis of key players with company profiles, strategies, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report provides revenue estimates for the modular construction market and its segments, helping stakeholders understand market dynamics, position their businesses, and develop strategies. It analyzes drivers like rapid construction, cost savings, and smart digital tools, and explores challenges such as supply chain volatility and skilled workforce gaps.

Highlighted factors include rapid adoption due to infrastructure investments, demand in high-rise developments, and housing shortages. The report covers innovations, market opportunities, competitive assessments, and diversification strategies for leading companies.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages329
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$109.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$142.87 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rapid Construction and Cost Savings
  • Surging Infrastructure Investments
  • Enhanced Worksite Safety and Sustainability
  • Smart Digital Tools Enabling Faster, Reliable, and High-Quality Modular Builds

Restraints

  • Transportation, Logistics, and On-Site Assembly Risks
  • Lack of Awareness and Perception Barriers in Developing Economies

Opportunities

  • Rapid Population Growth and Urbanization
  • Rising High-Rise and Supertall Developments
  • Rising Housing Shortages in Developed Economies

Challenges

  • Supply Chain Volatility and Raw Material Price Fluctuations
  • Skilled Workforce Gap and Hybrid Talent Shortage

Company Profiles

  • Skanska
  • Laing O'Rourke
  • Atco Ltd.
  • Modulaire Group
  • Red Sea International
  • Vinci
  • The Bouygues Group
  • Bechtel Corporation
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Lendlease Corporation
  • Kleusberg Group
  • Alho Group
  • Broad Group
  • Kwikspace
  • Westchester Modular Homes
  • Wernick Group Limited
  • Koma Modular
  • Premier Modular Limited
  • Lumus Inc.
  • Harbinger Production Inc.
  • Modulous
  • Nexii, Inc.
  • Dubox
  • Guerdon, LLC.
  • Fullstack Modular
  • Modulus Housing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q2clb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                                Building Regulations
                            
                            
                                Energy Efficient Building
                            
                            
                                Modular Construction
                            
                            
                                Prefabricated Construction
                            
                            
                                Urban Development in
                            

                



        


    

        
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