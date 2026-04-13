$32.13 Bn Small Satellite Markets by Mass, Frequency, Propulsion Technology, Application, Customer, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Satellite Market by Mass, Frequency, Propulsion Technology, Application, Customer, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small satellite market is projected to expand significantly, growing from USD 9.35 billion in 2025 to USD 32.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.0%. This surge is mainly due to the increasing demand for affordable and easy-to-deploy space systems aiding Earth observation, communication, and real-time monitoring services.





The study explores the small satellite market's segments and subsegments, targeting market size estimation and growth potential based on mass, system, application, orbit, propulsion technology, customer, and region. Additionally, it presents an in-depth competitive analysis of major players, highlighting company profiles, solutions, developments, and key strategies.

SpaceX (US), Airbus Defence and Space (France), MDA Space (Canada), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China), and Thales Alenia Space (France) stand out as the top five key players within the small satellite market. These companies lead in providing connectivity solutions across sectors with robust distribution networks spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and beyond.

By system, the satellite bus segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

The segment's dominance is attributed to the high demand for reliable platforms that support propulsion, power, communication, and payload operations. The trend toward modular and standardized bus designs is also helping manufacturers cut costs and reduce satellite design times.

By mass, the mini satellite segment is expected to record the highest CAGR.

The segment's rapid growth is driven by the increasing use of mini satellites in applications demanding high payload capabilities and long mission durations, such as Earth observation and defense. These satellites strike a balance between performance and cost, making them accessible for both government and commercial purposes.

North America is expected to be the leading regional market.

The region's market leadership is fueled by continuous support from US government agencies and a rise in commercial satellite launches. The presence of leading satellite manufacturers and launch service providers, along with ongoing investments in satellite constellations and space infrastructure, further bolsters the market.

This valuable resource equips both market leaders and newcomers with accurate revenue estimations for the overall market and its subsegments. Stakeholders gain insights into the competitive landscape, facilitating informed decisions to strengthen market positions and develop effective strategies. The report also offers crucial insights into market dynamics, helping stakeholders remain competitive.

Highlights

Analysis of key drivers, including the rapid growth of small satellite constellations and exploration missions

Market Penetration: Insights on small satellite solutions offered by top market players

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on new technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches

Market Development: Analysis of lucrative markets across various regions

Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped geographies, and investments

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of Low Earth Orbit (Leo) Constellations for Broadband and Earth Observation

Growing Adoption for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr), Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (Pnt), and Tactical Communications by Governments

Lower Manufacturing and Launch Costs Enabling Faster Refresh Cycles

Growth of Downstream Applications Requiring High-Revisit Data

Restraints

Limited On-Orbit Lifespan and Higher Replacement Frequency

Spectrum and Orbital Slot Congestion

Opportunities

Growth of Hosted Payloads and Modular Missions

Emergence of In-Orbit Services for Small Satellites

Increasing Investments in Space Agencies

Challenges

Space Debris, Collision Avoidance, and Compliance Burden

Supply Chain Disruptions

Unmet Needs and White Spaces in Small Satellite Market

Inter-Connected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players

Company Profiles

Airbus Defence and Space

Thales Alenia Space

Spacex

Mda Space

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (Sstl)

Planet Labs Pbc

Sierra Nevada Corporation (Snc)

Lanteris Space Systems

Gomspace

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bae Systems

Rtx

Ohb SE

The Aerospace Corporation

Millennium Space Systems, Inc.

Kuiper Systems LLC

Aerospacelab

Endurosat

Nanoavionics

Alen Space

Nearspace Launch

Swarm

Argotec S.R.L

Astranis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra0k16

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