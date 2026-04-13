Medical Cyclotron Market Size is Projected to be Valued at USD 675.82 Million by 2035 Owing to the Surging Demand for PET Scans Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Medical Cyclotron Market size is valued at USD 261.23 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 675.82 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.06% during 2026–2035.

Over the course of 2026–2035, the market has been greatly boosted by factors including the growing demand for PET scans, an increase in cancer cases, the use of compact and superconducting cyclotrons, and hospital installation.





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Medical Cyclotron Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 261.23 Million

Market Size by 2035: USD 675.82 Million

CAGR: 10.06% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Medical Cyclotrons Market will reach USD 75.34 Million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 189.21 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 10.77% during the forecast period.

Oncology imaging applications, decentralized isotope manufacturing, and an increase in hospital-based cyclotrons are the main drivers of the U.S. market. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in important states, improvements in the efficiency of isotope production, and incorporation into diagnostic imaging systems all contribute to the market's growth.

Global Market Growth is Driven by the Rising Cancer Incidence and Expanding Use of PET/CT Imaging

The growing need for compact and superconducting cyclotrons in hospitals and cancer centers is driving expansion in the U.S. medical cyclotron market. The market has been stimulated by increased production efficiency, affiliation with cutting-edge imaging systems, and more decentralized manufacturing channels. The adoption rate has been fueled by the utilization of medium energy cyclotrons for the production of various isotopes, as well as improved sustainability and reduced prices.

Medical Cyclotron Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Compact Cyclotron held the largest market share of 55.46% in 2025 owing to the wide usage of these systems in hospitals and oncology centers for producing stable isotopes in a smaller setup and at reduced costs. Superconducting Cyclotron are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.48% during 2026–2035 due to their technical advancement, high energy, and versatility in advanced research and multiple isotope production.

By Component

Target System dominated with 29.54% market share in 2025 and is also projected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.24% through 2026–2035 due to its crucial function in the production of isotopes and extensive usage in hospitals and laboratories for various applications.

By Installation Type

Hospital-based accounted for the highest market share of 48.62% in 2025 due to its significant contribution to the prompt availability of isotopes used in PET scans and oncology diagnostic procedures. Centralized production facilities are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period due to high-volume production, efficient distribution processes, and growing collaboration with regional cancer facilities and research centers.

By Energy Level

Medium-energy (12–20 MeV) dominated with a 39.36% share in 2025 owing to their flexibility in creating a variety of isotopes for use in both diagnosis and therapy purposes. Low-energy (<12 MeV) are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.00% through 2026–2035 due to the increasing usage of PET isotopes, including Fluorine 18, small size, and adoption in hospitals for cancer diagnosis.

By End-User

Hospitals held the largest share of 41.63% in 2025 due to the fact that these centers provide direct access to the use of isotopes for PET scanning and diagnostics in oncology. Research Institutes are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.99% during the forecast period due to the increase in clinical research, the development of isotopes, and collaboration with academic and healthcare facilities.

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Medical Cyclotron Market Regional Insights:

Due to its advanced healthcare system, high rate of cancer cases, and widespread usage of PET technology, the North American area dominates the market with a 35.85% market share. Smaller cyclotrons for decentralized isotope synthesis are becoming more and more expensive for hospitals and clinics.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.78%, the Asia-Pacific market is the fastest-growing due to rising cancer rates, better healthcare facilities, and government spending on nuclear medicine. To improve access to PET imaging, medical facilities have been implementing smaller, superconducting cyclotrons.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Medical Cyclotron Market Report:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

IBA Group

Elekta

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Advanced Cyclotron Systems Inc.

Best Cyclotron Systems Inc.

Ion Beam Applications SA

Varian Medical Systems

Hitachi Ltd.

ACSI (Advanced Cyclotron Systems)

ProNova Solutions

Mevion Medical Systems

Nordion Inc.

TRIUMF

Ebco Industries Ltd.

Scanditronix

ACCSys Technology Inc.

KIRAMS (Korea Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences)

Medical Cyclotron Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , GE Healthcare announced enhancements to its PET/CT portfolio, integrating cyclotron‑based isotope production with AI‑driven imaging workflows to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

, GE Healthcare announced enhancements to its PET/CT portfolio, integrating cyclotron‑based isotope production with AI‑driven imaging workflows to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. In June 2025, Siemens Healthineers expanded its collaboration with European oncology institutes to deploy hospital‑based cyclotrons, strengthening localized radiopharmaceutical supply chains.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & PRESCRIPTION TREND ANALYSIS – helps you understand patient adoption rates, prescription patterns, market share of different generations, and growth across emerging and developed markets.

– helps you understand patient adoption rates, prescription patterns, market share of different generations, and growth across emerging and developed markets. CLINICAL PERFORMANCE & TREATMENT EFFECTIVENESS – helps you evaluate glycemic control outcomes, incidence of adverse effects, patient adherence, and overall treatment efficiency.

– helps you evaluate glycemic control outcomes, incidence of adverse effects, patient adherence, and overall treatment efficiency. DOSAGE & THERAPY OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess average dosage, treatment duration, combination therapy trends, and regional variations in treatment protocols.

– helps you assess average dosage, treatment duration, combination therapy trends, and regional variations in treatment protocols. TECHNOLOGY & DRUG INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify advancements in formulations, ongoing clinical trials, adoption of digital monitoring tools, and R&D investments for improved safety and efficacy.

– helps you identify advancements in formulations, ongoing clinical trials, adoption of digital monitoring tools, and R&D investments for improved safety and efficacy. REGULATORY & MARKET ACCESS IMPACT – helps you analyze the influence of regulatory approvals, insurance coverage, and generic competition on pricing and accessibility.

– helps you analyze the influence of regulatory approvals, insurance coverage, and generic competition on pricing and accessibility. DEMAND DRIVERS & MARKET OPPORTUNITIES – helps you uncover demand trends driven by diabetes prevalence, shift toward personalized care, and growth potential in emerging markets.

Medical Cyclotron Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 261.23 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 675.82 Million CAGR CAGR of 10.06% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Compact Cyclotron, High-Energy Cyclotron, Superconducting Cyclotron, Variable-Energy Cyclotron, Others),

• By Component (Target System, Beam Transport System, Control System, Radioactive Source, Others),

• By Installation Type (Hospital-based, Centralized Production Facilities, Research Laboratories, Others),

• By Energy Level (Medium-energy [12–20 MeV], Low-energy [<12 MeV], High-energy [>20 MeV], Others),

• By End-User (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Cancer Treatment Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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