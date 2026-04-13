Cell Therapy Technology Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Rising Chronic Disease Burden and CRISPR-Driven Gene Editing Innovations Driving Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product, Process, Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global cell therapy technologies market is projected to grow to USD 7.91 billion by 2030, up from USD 4.41 billion in 2025. This growth reflects a CAGR of 12.4% between 2025 and 2030

Key drivers include advancements in regenerative medicine, the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased R&D investments, and innovations in gene editing tools like CRISPR. Regulatory support and government funding, along with collaborations among biotech firms and academic institutions, are fostering the development of novel cell therapies, further fueling the market expansion.

The T-cells segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Within the cell therapy technologies market, categorized by cell type into T cells, stem cells, and other cell types, the T-cell segment is poised for rapid growth. This is driven by the momentum of CAR-T and TCR therapies in cancer treatment and their application in solid tumor indications. Regulatory approvals, favorable reimbursements in major markets, and increasing physician familiarity with T-cell immunotherapies promote their adoption. This trend boosts demand for tailored media, gene-editing tools, bioreactors, and analytics specific to T-cell workflows.

The cancer application segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

The market's application segment includes cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and more. Cancer applications dominated in 2024 due to the global rise in cancer prevalence and demand for innovative, targeted therapies. Cell engineering advancements, scalable manufacturing, and solid tumors applications enhance this segment's growth potential. With a robust clinical pipeline and supportive government initiatives, regulatory approvals have accelerated this growth.

The US dominated the North American cell therapy technologies market in 2024.

As the largest biopharmaceutical market and a hub for cell and gene therapy innovation, the US is a key demand center for cell therapy technologies. Demand is spurred by a sophisticated research ecosystem, strong funding, and leading CGT technology players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and Merck.

The US benefits from substantial NIH and BARDA support, large precision medicine initiatives, and high adoption of automated cell processing platforms, reinforcing its market leadership. A robust regulatory framework, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and active collaborations drive rapid translation and commercialization of new cell therapy technologies in the US.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers: Expanding base of approved CGTs, growing clinical pipeline, increasing capital investments in CGT manufacturing capacity, scale-up of allogeneic and iPSC-derived platforms.

Expanding base of approved CGTs, growing clinical pipeline, increasing capital investments in CGT manufacturing capacity, scale-up of allogeneic and iPSC-derived platforms. Restraints: High therapy cost and uncertain reimbursement limiting commercial volumes.

High therapy cost and uncertain reimbursement limiting commercial volumes. Opportunities: Platformized, modular manufacturing solutions for autologous therapies, integration with AI & ML digital technologies.

Platformized, modular manufacturing solutions for autologous therapies, integration with AI & ML digital technologies. Challenges: Lack of skilled workforce in CGT manufacturing and automation.

Lack of skilled workforce in CGT manufacturing and automation. Product Development/Innovation: Insights on newly launched products in the cell therapy technologies market.

Insights on newly launched products in the cell therapy technologies market. Market Development: Information about lucrative markets analyzed across various regions.

Information about lucrative markets analyzed across various regions. Market Diversification: Details on new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and market investments.

Details on new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and market investments. Competitive Assessment: Insightful information on major players like Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 432 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Base of Approved Cgts and Growing Clinical Pipeline

Large Capital Investments in Cgt Manufacturing Capacity

Growing Shift Towards Closed and Automated Manufacturing

Restraints

Manufacturing and Logistical Complexity

High Therapy Cost and Uncertain Reimbursement Limit Commercial Volumes

Opportunities

Platformized and Modular Manufacturing Solutions for Autologous Therapies

Development of Personalized and Off-The-Shelf Cell Therapies

Integration with Digital Technologies

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce in Cgt Manufacturing and Automation

Company Profiles

Key Players

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza

Sartorius AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

Corning Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Bio-Techne

Genscript

Maxcyte

Stemcell Technologies

Other Players

Roosterbio, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Trakcel

L7 Informatics, Inc.

Repligen Corporation

Mak System

Origen Biomedical, Inc.

Ixcells Biotechnologies

Korber AG

Krishgen Biosystems

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