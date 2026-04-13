Cell Therapy Technology Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Rising Chronic Disease Burden and CRISPR-Driven Gene Editing Innovations Driving Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product, Process, Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell therapy technologies market is projected to grow to USD 7.91 billion by 2030, up from USD 4.41 billion in 2025. This growth reflects a CAGR of 12.4% between 2025 and 2030
Key drivers include advancements in regenerative medicine, the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased R&D investments, and innovations in gene editing tools like CRISPR. Regulatory support and government funding, along with collaborations among biotech firms and academic institutions, are fostering the development of novel cell therapies, further fueling the market expansion.
The T-cells segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Within the cell therapy technologies market, categorized by cell type into T cells, stem cells, and other cell types, the T-cell segment is poised for rapid growth. This is driven by the momentum of CAR-T and TCR therapies in cancer treatment and their application in solid tumor indications. Regulatory approvals, favorable reimbursements in major markets, and increasing physician familiarity with T-cell immunotherapies promote their adoption. This trend boosts demand for tailored media, gene-editing tools, bioreactors, and analytics specific to T-cell workflows.
The cancer application segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.
The market's application segment includes cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and more. Cancer applications dominated in 2024 due to the global rise in cancer prevalence and demand for innovative, targeted therapies. Cell engineering advancements, scalable manufacturing, and solid tumors applications enhance this segment's growth potential. With a robust clinical pipeline and supportive government initiatives, regulatory approvals have accelerated this growth.
The US dominated the North American cell therapy technologies market in 2024.
As the largest biopharmaceutical market and a hub for cell and gene therapy innovation, the US is a key demand center for cell therapy technologies. Demand is spurred by a sophisticated research ecosystem, strong funding, and leading CGT technology players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and Merck.
The US benefits from substantial NIH and BARDA support, large precision medicine initiatives, and high adoption of automated cell processing platforms, reinforcing its market leadership. A robust regulatory framework, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and active collaborations drive rapid translation and commercialization of new cell therapy technologies in the US.
The report provides insights into the following pointers:
- Analysis of key drivers: Expanding base of approved CGTs, growing clinical pipeline, increasing capital investments in CGT manufacturing capacity, scale-up of allogeneic and iPSC-derived platforms.
- Restraints: High therapy cost and uncertain reimbursement limiting commercial volumes.
- Opportunities: Platformized, modular manufacturing solutions for autologous therapies, integration with AI & ML digital technologies.
- Challenges: Lack of skilled workforce in CGT manufacturing and automation.
- Product Development/Innovation: Insights on newly launched products in the cell therapy technologies market.
- Market Development: Information about lucrative markets analyzed across various regions.
- Market Diversification: Details on new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and market investments.
- Competitive Assessment: Insightful information on major players like Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|432
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expanding Base of Approved Cgts and Growing Clinical Pipeline
- Large Capital Investments in Cgt Manufacturing Capacity
- Growing Shift Towards Closed and Automated Manufacturing
Restraints
- Manufacturing and Logistical Complexity
- High Therapy Cost and Uncertain Reimbursement Limit Commercial Volumes
Opportunities
- Platformized and Modular Manufacturing Solutions for Autologous Therapies
- Development of Personalized and Off-The-Shelf Cell Therapies
- Integration with Digital Technologies
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Workforce in Cgt Manufacturing and Automation
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Danaher Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Lonza
- Sartorius AG
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Avantor, Inc.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
- Corning Incorporated
- Terumo Corporation
- Bio-Techne
- Genscript
- Maxcyte
- Stemcell Technologies
Other Players
- Roosterbio, Inc.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Trakcel
- L7 Informatics, Inc.
- Repligen Corporation
- Mak System
- Origen Biomedical, Inc.
- Ixcells Biotechnologies
- Korber AG
- Krishgen Biosystems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abeqhi
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