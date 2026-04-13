Drive By Wire Global Market Forecast to 2032: Autonomous Vehicle and AI Integration Unlock New Opportunities in V2X and OTA-Enabled Automotive Safety Systems

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drive By Wire Market by Type, Autonomous Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drive by wire market is projected to expand from USD 29.10 billion in 2025 to USD 41.18 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%

The report provides strategic insights into the drive by wire market's development, diversification opportunities, competitive landscape, and an assessment of leading players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Nexteer Automotive (US), and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US).

This growth is largely propelled by the widespread adoption of shift by wire and throttle by wire applications, which offer significant functional, cost, and architectural benefits with minimal regulatory compliance hurdles. Throttle by wire is integrated into internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, and electric vehicles to address emission controls, torque management, and facilitate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) integration.

It also aligns with electronic powertrain demands. In contrast, shift by wire technology is primarily adopted in automatic and electric vehicles due to its advantages in compact packaging, interior simplification, and enhanced safety, along with seamless integration with autonomous parking and remote-control features. These technologies enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to swiftly transition to software-defined vehicles, achieving platform standardization while sidestepping higher production costs and complex regulatory requirements.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Lead the Demand

BEVs are projected to spearhead the demand for drive by wire systems, given their architecture, which naturally excludes engines, traditional mechanical gear linkages, and vacuum-based brake systems, paving the way for electronic control systems. The easy integration of throttle by wire, brake by wire, and shift by wire into BEVs' flat-floor architectures and centralized electrical systems, as opposed to ICE-derived vehicles, is fostering demand. BEV designs support fully electronic braking systems, which enhance accurate brake control and regenerative braking.

As the automotive industry shifts towards centralized computing and zonal electrical/electronic architectures, steering, braking, throttle, and shifting functions are increasingly software-controlled, not dependent on mechanical linkages. BEVs are being developed as software-driven platforms, where updates like drive modes, energy management, and ADAS features are delivered over the air. This evolution is only possible through the adoption of by-wire systems, making mechanical controls incompatible with BEV design goals and accelerating drive by wire adoption.

European Market Growth

Europe is poised to be the fastest-growing market for drive by wire systems, driven by regulatory-driven electrification and the prominence of premium OEMs. The region's swift adoption of drive by wire solutions is needed to optimize platform architectures amidst tight packaging constraints and an established infrastructure for software-based functional safety and electronically controlled brake systems. The European market is rapidly advancing brake by wire systems, while steer by wire technologies are selectively adopted based on packaging compatibility, crash integration, and systemic benefits that justify the validation and redundancy complexities. Europe's leadership in modular vehicle architectures and a software-centric approach to safety validation are expected to result in above-average growth rates for drive by wire systems over the coming years.

OEMs in Europe are likely to channel investments into brake by wire platforms as a foundational technology, facilitating large-scale deployment across high-volume segments, ensuring compliance with regulations and platform reuse objectives. The report incorporates insights from comprehensive interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, strategy directors, and innovation executives from leading organizations in the drive by wire market, offering valuable qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Research Scope:

Approximate revenue estimations for the overall drive by wire market and its subsegments, offering guidance for market leaders and new entrants.

Insights into the competitive landscape to aid stakeholders in positioning their businesses strategically and crafting effective market strategies.

A thorough understanding of the market pulse, highlighting key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Detailed product development and innovation insights, market development prospects, diversification opportunities, and comprehensive competitive assessments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 351 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $41.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Transition to Software-Defined Vehicle Architectures

Shift Toward Zonal Architectures

High Operational Accuracy and Reduced Mechanical Losses

Electrification of Public Transport and Commercial Fleets

Challenges

Legal Liability due to Absence of Mature Fail-Operational Precedents

Threat of Cyberattacks and Compliance Costs

Opportunities

Integration with AI, V2X, and Ota-Enabled Safety Functions

Advancements in Autonomous Vehicles

Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Zf Friedrichshafen AG

Nexteer Automotive

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hl Mando Corp.

Jtekt Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Ficosa International SA

Kongsberg Automotive

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Ksr International Inc.

Cts Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Forvia

Nidec Corporation

Nissan Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Brembo S.P.A.

Denso Corporation

Nxp Semiconductors Nv

Snt Motiv Co. Ltd.

Lem Europe GmbH

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Dura Automotive Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svcxxd

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