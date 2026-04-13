Drug Screening Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities Expand with Oral Fluid Adoption, Fingerprint-Based Workplace Testing and Emerging Market Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Screening Market by Offering, Sample, Drug, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug screening market is expected to reach USD 21.29 billion by 2030, escalating from USD 10.36 billion in 2025, driven by a 15.5% CAGR

The report aids market leaders/new entrants with understandable approximations of revenue figures for the drug screening market and its subdivisions. It enables stakeholders to better comprehend the competitive environment, offering valuable insights for effective market positioning and strategic planning. Furthermore, the report provides a market pulse, detailing key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This growth is primarily propelled by stringent government mandates and risk-based testing, particularly in safety-sensitive sectors like transportation, construction, and manufacturing, amidst rising global substance use. In 2023, approximately 316 million people worldwide engaged in drug use, outpacing population growth and intensifying impairment risks across various industries and public roads.

Drug-related impairment significantly contributes to road traffic injuries, resulting in around 1.3 million deaths annually, particularly in low and middle-income countries, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive roadside and post-incident drug testing programs. In the US, the rate of post-accident workplace drug positivity climbed to 10.4% in 2023, with marijuana positivity peaking at a 25-year high of 7.5%. These patterns underscore the increasing adoption of random and post-incident testing, as demand grows for swift, legally defensible screening and confirmatory solutions.

Concurrently, hospitals are increasingly dependent on high-throughput LC-MS definitive toxicology testing for vital clinical decisions. The broader acceptance of oral fluid, saliva, and hair testing is reshaping testing protocols, offering more accurate detection of recent drug use with reduced tampering risks, prompting organizations to update conventional drug screening technologies in response to heightened impairment rates and stringent accreditation standards.

By offering, services segment to account for largest market share

Among offerings, the services segment comprising laboratory and onsite testing services is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, as organizations prioritizing comprehensive and managed testing services drive market growth. Laboratory services manage high test volumes, confirmatory tests, and regulatory obligations, while onsite services provide quick results. The rising trend towards compliance-driven, random, and multi-panel testing programs, alongside the increased usage of alternative specimen types like oral fluid and hair, spurs demand for specialized service providers.

Operational trends from the 2023 Quest Diagnostics Drug Testing Index highlight a sharp increase in workforce test cheating, illustrating the growing complexity and need for expert management and confirmatory services. Workplace trends towards 2025 reveal that scalability, regulatory compliance, and integrated reporting are pivotal for organizations outsourcing their drug testing needs. As testing volumes and costs surge, organizations are adopting scalable, compliant, service-oriented drug screening solutions, bolstering services market growth. In December 2022, Omega Laboratories introduced Urine Drugs of Abuse Testing Services in Ontario, Canada, augmenting its molecular testing from January 3, 2023.

By end user, drug testing laboratories accounted for largest share of drug screening market in 2024

The global drug screening market is driven by rising illicit drug use, occupational health and safety concerns, and evolving medical and legal requirements. It is estimated that globally, 9% of adults aged 15-64 use illicit drugs annually, with cannabis, opioids, and stimulants being predominant, and drug-related deaths accounting for approximately 0.6 million deaths annually, highlighting a major public health issue.

In Europe, cannabis use affects 8.4% of adults, and drug-related deaths continue to rise, with opioids and polysubstance use being significant factors. These pressures escalate post-incident, random, and routine workplace drug screening in safety-sensitive industries globally. The increased adoption of non-invasive specimens like oral fluids and hair, coupled with expanded roadside and law enforcement drug testing, enhances recent drug use detection and prevents sample tampering.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In the Asia Pacific region, rising substance use and the essential need for outsourced laboratory testing fuel market expansion. In Australia, the 2022-2023 National Drug Strategy Household Survey recorded 1.8 million daily smokers, 2.5 million cannabis users in the past 12 months, 1 million cocaine users, and 6.6 million practicing risky alcohol consumption, confirming ongoing demand for clinical toxicology and substance monitoring in healthcare and occupational domains.

Illicit substance use, including rising cocaine and e-cigarette use among young adults and women, has extended testing beyond traditional high-risk groups. India's national surveys indicate 14.6% alcohol consumption among about 160 million of its populace, 31 million cannabis users, over 20 million opioid users, with near 6 million in need of treatment. Additionally, 11.8 million misuse sedatives, and about 850,000 inject drugs, underscoring the need for extensive laboratory toxicology testing in hospitals, rehab facilities, and public health infrastructures.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising illicit drug and alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent drug and alcohol testing laws, increasing regulatory approvals for drug screening products and services), restraints (alcohol consumption bans in Islamic regions, workplace drug testing prohibitions), opportunities (oral fluid testing popularity, workplace fingerprint-based drug testing introduction, high growth potential in emerging markets), challenges (breathalyzer accuracy and specificity concerns, false positive/negative results) impacting the drug screening market's growth.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into forthcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the drug screening market

Market Development: Comprehensive information regarding profitable markets; an analysis of the drug screening market throughout various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive data on new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drug screening market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and services of leading players such as LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Abbott (US), OraSure Technologies Inc. (US), Alfa Scientific Designs Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) among others, within the drug screening market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 456 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Consumption of Illicit Drugs and Alcohol

Enforcement of Stringent Laws Mandating Drug and Alcohol Testing

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Drug Screening Products & Services

Restraints

Ban on Alcohol Consumption in Islamic Countries

Prohibition on Workplace Drug Testing

Opportunities

Popularity of Oral Fluid Testing

Introduction of Fingerprint-based Drug Testing in Workplaces

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Accuracy and Specificity Concerns in Breathalyzers

False Positive and Negative Results in Drug Screening

Company Profiles

Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Abbott

Orasure Technologies Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Mpd Inc.

Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Premier Biotech, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Carehealth America Corp.

Accusourcehr, Inc.

Cordant Health Solutions

Advacare Pharma

Acm Global Laboratories

Millennium Health

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

Intoximeters

Intoxalock

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwr4dp

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