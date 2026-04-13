Parsons Selected to Lead Design of $409M Roosevelt Bridge Replacement

CHANTILLY, Va., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leading provider of integrated infrastructure and technology solutions, announced today that it was selected to lead the design of the $409 million Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Project over Lake Texoma in Bryan and Marshall Counties, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) selected the Zachry Construction/Traylor Brothers Construction Joint Venture to deliver the new two‑mile‑long structure, with Parsons serving as the project’s lead designer.

The replacement bridge will span one of the largest reservoirs in the United States, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and will be constructed in two phases to maintain traffic flow throughout the project. The new 63‑span structure includes substructure elements extending approximately 150 feet below the lake surface, reflecting the technical complexity and engineering precision required for a project of this scale.

“Parsons has a legendary legacy in bridge design, and this project is another example of how our teams continue to deliver the most complex and consequential infrastructure solutions around the world,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “We’re proud to partner with ODOT and the Zachry/Traylor JV to modernize this critical crossing over Lake Texoma and strengthen a structure that communities rely on every day.”

The Roosevelt Bridge, originally built in 1945, is a vital regional connector for residents, freight, and travelers. The replacement project was awarded Oklahoma’s largest federal grant in 2024, totaling $124 million, combined with state funding to ensure the crossing remains safe, resilient, and reliable for decades to come.

With more than 80 years of experience delivering iconic bridges and major transportation infrastructure, Parsons brings deep technical expertise in long‑span structures, complex foundations, and resilient design. The Roosevelt Bridge Replacement Project reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing safe, modern, and future‑ready infrastructure across the United States. Parsons has delivered more than 4,500 crossings around the world, including landmark projects that carry pedestrians, roads, railways, and pipelines every day.

To learn more about Parsons’ iconic bridge practice, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/bridge/

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

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Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

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Dave.Spille@parsons.us