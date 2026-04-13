Synchronous Condenser Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities Driven by Conversion of Synchronous Generators into Synchronous Condensers Rising Adoption of HVDC Systems

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synchronous Condenser Market by Cooling Type, Type, Starting Method, End User, Reactive Power Rating, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The synchronous condenser market is projected to expand from USD 0.72 billion in 2025 to USD 0.84 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3%

Product advancements in the market include the use of digital control systems, predictive maintenance functionalities, and modular designs for enhanced efficiency. Hybrid solutions, integrating power electronics and storage systems with synchronous condensers, are progressing, with innovations from Siemens Energy and GE Vernova showcasing AI-enabled predictive maintenance and optimized designs.

Growth is propelled by the expansion of transmission networks and infrastructure developments in key economies. In India, the demand is bolstered by national initiatives such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), and investments in ultra-high-voltage transmission and renewable energy corridors. These projects necessitate advanced reactive power management, placing synchronous condensers as crucial components in addressing voltage instability and optimizing power flow in high-voltage networks.

In the US, federal programs under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act facilitate grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and resilience against extreme weather events, consequently boosting the demand for synchronous condensers. These condensers provide momentary circuit strength, dynamic voltage control, and artificial inertia, enabling the integration of variable generation sources and reliable delivery of clean energy across interconnected grids.

By cooling technology, the hydrogen-cooled synchronous condenser segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

This segment offers superior thermal conductivity and heat dissipation, supporting large-scale utility and transmission projects with high power density and performance under heavy loads. Hydrogen-cooled condensers are designed for grids with high inertia requirements, offering longer equipment lifespans and better thermal control compared to air-cooled or water-cooled systems. The trend towards hydrogen-cooled systems is crucial for renewable energy integration and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnections.

By starting method, the static frequency converter segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Static frequency converters are gaining traction due to their efficient grid stabilization capabilities, independent control of starting frequency and voltage, reduced noise levels, and space requirements. They cater to large-scale utilities, providing inertia, reactive power, and voltage control in grids with high renewable penetration, outperforming pony motor methods in terms of reliability and application range.

By region, Europe is estimated to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Driven by aggressive renewable energy targets, grid modernization investments, and the need for stability amid intermittent energy sources, Europe's market for synchronous condensers is robust. These systems align with decarbonization goals, minimize transmission losses, manage voltage fluctuations, and bolster utility network resilience.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting growth.

Market Development: Insights on lucrative markets and regional analysis.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market strategies, shares, and offerings by leading players.

Product Innovation/Development: Trends in product introductions, upgrades, and hybrid solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Expansion of Renewable Energy and Grid-Scale Capacity Additions

Rising Emphasis on Modernizing Aging Grid Infrastructure

Restraints

High Capital Costs and Complex Deployment Requirements

Opportunities

Conversion of Synchronous Generators into Synchronous Condensers

Rising Adoption of High-Voltage Direct Current (Hvdc) Systems

Challenges

Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

Company Profiles

ABB

Siemens Energy

GE Vernova

Weg

Eaton

Andritz

Ansaldo Energia

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Doosan Skoda Power

Shanghai Electric

Baker Hughes Company

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Wolong Electric Group

Ingeteam

Anhui Zhongdian Electric Co. Ltd.

Ideal Electric Power Co.

Power Systems & Controls, Inc.

Electromechanical Engineering Associates, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/di3i9w

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