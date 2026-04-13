NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:NRXP) Announces Appointment of Glenn Tyson as the Company’s first Chief Commercial Officer

Mr Tyson has both clinical experience treating patients with serious mental health disorders and 25 years of successful industry commercial experience in the development and sales of medications in this field

Mr. Tyson is appointed as NRx anticipates approval of an ANDA for preservative-free ketamine and near term submission of a New Drug Application to expand ketamine labeling to encompass depression and suicidality.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neuroplastic therapies for depression, PTSD, and related conditions, today announces the appointment of Glenn Tyson as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer. As NRx looks forward to the anticipated approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for their preservative-free ketamine product, it looks to build its commercial capabilities and prepare for a successful launch.

Mr. Tyson has both clinical and commercial experience in addressing the needs of people suffering with serious mental illness. He began his career as a counselor in multiple settings working with children and adults with psychiatric conditions and addiction, before joining the pharmaceutical industry where he has spent 25 years developing expertise in all aspects of commercialization and sales. He served at GSK for 14 years in increasingly senior roles. He then joined Indivior as VP of Strategy and New Product Development, and then SVP of Sales and Marketing and subsequently President of Behavioral Health. He led Indivior in the successful launch of SUBLOCADE®, a once-monthly injectable for the treatment of opioid addiction, delivering 17 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth during his tenure.

Most recently, Mr. Tyson has focused on the emerging sector of companies developing neuroplastic therapies for psychiatric conditions, including leadership level work with Transcend Therapeutics who recently announced a $700m deal with Otsuka.

In addition to the pending ANDA application for Preservative Free Ketamine, NRx is preparing a New Drug Application under Fast Track Designation to expand the use of intravenous ketamine (NRX-100) to treat patients with severe depression, who may have suicidal ideation. The Company is also developing its D-Cycloserine asset (NRX-101), previously awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation as a neuroplastogen to enhance the efficacy of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in treating depression and suicidality in partnership with Prof. Joshua Brown, MD, PhD, the Company’s newly-appointed Chief Medical Innovation Officer.

As CCO, Mr. Tyson will be responsible for building world-class market-access, distribution, sales and marketing functions to support commercialization of this NDA, as well as future pipeline assets in psychiatry designed to address the tremendous unmet needs of people suffering with serious mental illnesses.

“We are excited for Glenn to join the NRx executive team. His passion for people suffering with serious mental illnesses, and his vast relevant experience in the industry successfully building and leading commercial functions gives us great confidence as we prepare for the anticipated launches of our portfolio of products,” said Dr. Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, NRx’s CEO and Chairman.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not

place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.