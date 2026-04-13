Sable Reports Drill Results Extending the Pyros Cu–Au–Mo Porphyry System, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to report positive results from its most recent drill program at the El Fierro Project’s Pyros porphyry system, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The drill program was undertaken between November 2025 and January 2026 and consisted of 11 drill holes totaling 3,466 metres. The program was fully funded by Moxico Resources plc (“Moxico”) under the Moxico earn-in agreement (see news release dated February 27, 2025).

Results from the drill program continue to define a large, continuous Miocene Cu–Au–Mo porphyry system hosted within Permian granites and diorite intrusions. Drilling to-date and the resulting integrated interpretation now outlines a mineralized footprint of approximately 720 m by 580 m, centered on an early mineral, strongly altered, barren-to-low-grade porphyry stock (Figure 1).

Interpretation of the drill data, combined with surface mapping, geophysics, and geochemistry, has significantly improved the understanding of the geometry of the system. Mineralization follows a coherent pattern, particularly along its western margin, and remains open to the south and to the north beneath sub-cropping Permian host granite. Strong molybdenum and copper soil anomalies, porphyry-style veining, and remnants of advanced argillic alteration indicate potential for further extension of the mineralized system (Figure 3).

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable Resources Ltd., commented,

“Based upon these and prior results, mineralization at Pyros follows a well-defined ring-shaped geometry, which has now been confirmed by multiple drill holes. This drilling has significantly improved our understanding of the system, which is evolving into a large and coherent mineralized porphyry system with defined higher-grade zones that remain open for expansion.

“Pyros represents one of the most recent significant porphyry discoveries in San Juan Province. It is located only 120km south of the Vicuña district, in one of the most prospective emerging mining jurisdictions in the Americas. Sable’s partner Moxico is encouraged by the results and quality of the systematic work completed by the Sable team. Our future drilling will focus on expanding the known high-grade zones, and the broader surface anomaly and untested targets to the south of the current drill area.”





Figure 1. Distribution of Copper Equivalent values across the central zone

of the Pyros porphyry system with labels showing the new drill holes

* Interval drilled in April 2025 and previously released with no CuEq calculated.

** Interval partially drilled in April 2025 and extended in December 2025.

Drilling Highlights

FZ-DH-25-92

Hole FZ-DH-25-92 was originally drilled in April 2025 to the depth of 401m ending in mineralization and then extended during the most recent campaign to a depth of 597m. The hole extension intercepted 79.5m of additional mineralization from 401 to 480.5m. Combining the previously released intervals of hole 92 with the new results and expressing them as CuEq, we have:

116.2m @ 0.45% CuEq (0.24% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 197 ppm Mo) from 18m

189.1m @ 0.50% CuEq (0.19% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 456 ppm Mo) from 291.4m

Including

20m @ 1.64% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au, 0.13% Mo) from 320m

Including

8m @ 3.06% CuEq (1.03% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au, 0.27% Mo) from 328m

157.2m @ 172 ppm Mo from 134.2m

FZ-DH-25-94

172.0m of 0.28% CuEq (0.16%Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 122 ppm Mo) from 38.0m

20.8m of 0.19% CuEq (0.11%Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 76 ppm Mo) from 358.2m

FZ-DH-25-95

128.3m of 0.28% CuEq (0.16% Cu; 105 ppm Mo; 0.09 g/t Au) from 36.7m

Including

53.5m of 0.39% CuEq (0.21% Cu; 0.14 g/t Au; 125 ppm Mo) from 81.0m

Including

18.0m of 0.49% CuEq (0.3% Cu; 0.17 g/t Au; 115 ppm Mo) from 98.0m

And

25.0m of 0.29% CuEq (0.15% Cu; 171 ppm Mo; 0.07 g/t Au) from 140.0m

FZ-DH-25-96

34.9m @ 0.23% CuEq (0.14% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 34 ppm Mo) from 216m

20m @ 0.23% CuEq (0.13% Cu, 179 ppm Mo, 0.022 g/t Au) from 281m

FZ-DH-25-97

24.8m @ 0.25% CuEq (0.14%Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 18 ppm Mo) from 24m

36m @ 0.21% CuEq (0.11%Cu, 0.095 g/t Au, 31 ppm Mo) from 134m

FZ-DH-25-98

69.9m @ 0.3% CuEq (0.14% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 82 ppm Mo) from 71m

125.1m @ 0.28% CuEq (0.16% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 75 ppm Mo) from 174.9m

FZ-DH-25-99

34m of 0.32% CuEq (0.14 g/t Au, 0.17% Cu, 54 ppm Mo) from 214m

FZ-DH-25-100

123m @ 0.23% CuEq (0.11% Cu, 105 ppm Mo, 0.079 g/t Au) from 104.0m

136m @ 0.27% CuEq (0.15% Cu, 99 ppm Mo, 0.089 g/t Au) from 244.0m

Including

38m @ 0.29% CuEq (0.15% Cu, 130 ppm Mo, 0.092 g/t Au) from 244.0m

And

18.15m @ 0.37% CuEq (0.2% Cu, 169 ppm Mo, 0.1 g/t Au) from 298.7

20m @ 0.16% CuEq (0.1% Cu, 30 ppm Mo, 0.052 g/t Au) from 26.0m

FZ-DH-25-101

16m @ 0.22% CuEq (0.18% Cu, 53 ppm Mo, 0.037 g/t Au) from 39m

27.55m @ 0.18% CuEq (0.1% Cu, 66 ppm Mo, 0.062 g/t Au) from 203m

Geological Description

The Cu-Au-Mo mineralization intercepted by most of the drill holes reported in this news release follows a ring geometry elongated in a NNE direction. Within the ring, mineralization is hosted within different phases of Miocene diorite intrusions as well as within the Permian granite host. Varying mineral and alteration assemblages are observed within the mineralized ring including chalcopyrite, molybdenite, and sericite filling dissolution cavities, chalcopyrite and molybdenite disseminated or within veinlets in potassic altered diorites, and chalcopyrite cementing magmatic-hydrothermal breccias. The mineralized ring appears to surround a weakly mineralized high-temperature biotite-albite altered diorite core.





Figure 2. 3D modelling of the Cu-Au-Mo mineralized zone at Pyros. (A) shows a plan view that illustrates the two mineralized corridors with most of the recent drilling concentrated on the western margin. (B) shows an EW cross section along the main drilling fence showing the currently known geometry of the high-grade breccias intercepted on both flanks of the system.

Upside Potential

The current drilling defines a large and continuous mineralized system that remains open in multiple directions (Figure 2). Future work will focus on expanding higher-grade zones associated with magmatic-hydrothermal breccias and testing undrilled targets to the south, where geochemical and alteration signatures indicate strong potential for additional mineralization (Figure 3).





Figure 3. Extension and location of the Mo soil anomaly at Pyros with respect to the drilled area, showing the excellent potential for extending the mineralization towards the southwest and west.

Table 1. Highlighted drill intercepts





Hole



From



To



Length Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuEq

(%) FZ-DH-25-92* 18 134.2 116.2 0.24 0.14 197 0.45 FZ-DH-25-92* 134.2 291.4 157.2 -- -- 172 -- FZ-DH-25-92** 291.4 480.5 189.1 0.19 0.11 456 0.50 Including 320 340 20 0.58 0.3 1,322 1.64 Including 328 336 8 1.03 0.51 2,660 3.06 FZ-DH-25-94 38 210 172 0.16 0.12 122 0.28 FZ-DH-25-94 358.2 379 20.8 0.11 0.07 76 0.19 FZ-DH-25-95 36.7 165 128.3 0.16 0.09 105 0.28 Including 81 134.5 53.5 0.21 0.14 125 0.39 Including 98 116 18 0.3 0.17 115 0.49 And 140 165 25 0.15 0.07 171 0.29 FZ-DH-25-96 216 250.9 34.9 0.14 0.09 34 0.23 FZ-DH-25-96 281 301 20 0.13 0.022 179 0.23 FZ-DH-25-97 24 48.8 24.8 0.14 0.12 18 0.25 FZ-DH-25-97 134 170 36 0.11 0.095 31 0.21 FZ-DH-25-98 71 140.9 69.9 0.14 0.13 82 0.3 FZ-DH-25-98 174.9 300 125.1 0.16 0.1 75 0.28 FZ-DH-25-99 214 246 34 0.17 0.14 54 0.32 FZ-DH-25-100 104 227 123 0.11 0.079 105 0.23 FZ-DH-25-100 244 380 136 0.15 0.089 99 0.27 Including 244 282 38 0.15 0.092 130 0.29 FZ-DH-25-100 298.7 316.85 18.15 0.2 0.1 169 0.37 FZ-DH-25-100 26 46 20 0.1 0.052 30 0.16 FZ-DH-25-101 39 55 16 0.18 0.037 53 0.22 FZ-DH-25-101 203 230.55 27.55 0.1 0.062 66 0.18

* Interval drilled in April 2025 and previously released with no CuEq calculated.

** Interval partially drilled in April 2025 and extended in December 2025.

True width of the mineralization is unknown at this point. Copper Equivalent has been calculated using prices of US$4.00 per pound of Cu, US$3,000 per ounce of Au, and US$22.00 per pound of Mo. Given that no current or historical metallurgical studies are available, recoveries of 90% for all metals have been assumed based on comparisons with similar projects in South America and Canada.

Table 2. Location of reported holes

Hole East North Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip FZ-DH-25-92 2454824 6740703 4314 597 280 85 FZ-DH-25-93 2455588 6742416 4047 330 260 45 FZ-DH-25-94 2454816 6740807 4320 435 110 80 FZ-DH-25-95 2454767 6740666 4321 210 100 70 FZ-DH-25-96 2454637 6740629 4330 405 100 60 FZ-DH-25-97 2454912 6740856 4316 204 280 80 FZ-DH-25-98 2454906 6740863 4320 300 280 60 FZ-DH-25-99 2454600 6740537 4344 378 100 50 FZ-DH-25-100 2455066 6740915 4305 492 330 50 FZ-DH-25-101 2455272 6740995 4271 339 320 50

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE EL FIERRO PROJECT

El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan city, 120 km north of Sable’s Don Julio Project, and 110 km south of the world-class Filo del Sol porphyry system. El Fierro is a large (10 km x 10 km) Miocene magmatic–hydrothermal system surrounding the Pyros Cu-Au-Mo porphyry centre; Pyros was discovered by Sable during the 2021-2022 drilling program. Sable drilled 13 holes at Pyros in 2022, discovering a large, multiphase Miocene-age stock hosted within Permian granitic rocks. Multiple holes intercepted significant intervals of Cu-Mo-Au mineralization. On February 27, 2025, the Company signed a letter agreement with Moxico Resources, which grants Moxico an option to earn up to 51% of the El Fierro Project by completing a series of investments and payments during five years.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Zorro and Cerro Negro projects in the San Juan province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520



Related link: sableresources.com



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CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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