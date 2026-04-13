CBAK Energy Achieves 2nd in 26650/26700 and 3rd in 32140 Cylindrical Cell Shipments in China

DALIAN, China, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and electric energy solutions in China, today announced its impressive market performance in the domestic cylindrical battery sector for the fiscal year 2025. These achievements were validated by the authoritative annual industry shipment reports published by the Start Point Institute of Research ("SPIR") on April 10, 2026.

According to official data from SPIR, CBAK Energy has firmly solidified its market leadership in the Chinese cylindrical cell sector. Specifically, the Company secured 2nd place in the Top 5 rankings for Model 26700/26650 shipments (by unit) and 3rd place within the Top 10 for Model 32140/33140 unit volume. When evaluated by total energy capacity (GWh), CBAK Energy earned the 6th position for large cylindrical cell shipments (comprising Series 30 and larger form factors), further demonstrating its scaling capabilities in high-capacity formats.

These prestigious rankings are a result of CBAK Energy's robust operational performance in 2025, during which the Company shipped approximately 17.8 million units of its Model 26650/26700 cylindrical batteries and 29.98 million units of its Model 32140 large cylindrical batteries. This massive shipment scale is a direct result of the Company’s relentless technological innovation and manufacturing excellence.

Backed by seven years of dedicated research and development, CBAK Energy has strategically deployed its proprietary full-tab (all-tab) technology. Notably, the Company's Model 32140 large cylindrical batteries have natively utilized this advanced full-tab architecture since their initial launch, ensuring superior thermal management and performance from day one.

Concurrently, CBAK Energy has initiated a targeted technological evolution within its highly reliable 26-series (26650/26700) product line. While the Company's standard 26-series cells remained the primary driver of 2025 shipment volumes—sustaining their enduring dominance in the portable power supply sectors for top-tier global brands such as Jackery—the Company successfully converted select production lines to full-tab manufacturing in 2024.

These newly upgraded full-tab 26650 products, which began shipping in 2025, are engineered to meet high-power, instantaneous discharge requirements. Moving forward, CBAK Energy is strategically positioning these full-tab 26-series cells for next-generation applications, specifically targeting the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) robotics market and Backup Battery Units (BBU) for AI Data Centers.

"We are profoundly encouraged by the SPIR ranking results, which quantitatively validate the technical superiority and market acceptance of our cylindrical cell portfolio," said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy. "Securing 2nd place in the 26700/26650 segment and 3rd in the 32140 category proves that our commitment to engineering excellence is yielding tangible market dominance. By successfully upgrading select legacy 26-series lines with our cutting-edge full-tab technology in 2024, we are now unlocking massive new potential in the high-growth AGV robotics and AI Data Center BBU markets. Concurrently, our large-format 32140 cells—which have leveraged our full-tab architecture since their inception—along with our 40135 cells, continue to disrupt the Light Electric Vehicle and energy storage sectors. Moving forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of energy density and cycle life with our upcoming 60-series cells, solidifying our competitive superiority on the global stage."

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

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Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company's products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

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