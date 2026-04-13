NATPAT brings its first spray repellent to Target with the launch of Baby Buzz Spray

Beaverton, Ore, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATPAT , the natural children's wellness brand behind the BuzzPatch insect repellent patch, is expanding its product line with the launch of Baby Buzz Spray, its first spray-format repellent, in the baby section at Target stores nationwide.

The launch represents a deliberate step beyond NATPAT's signature wearable patch format. Baby Buzz Spray was developed with families in mind across every detail.

Formulated with all-natural ingredients, free from DEET and synthetic chemicals, and developed with a baby-specific scent profile designed to be gentle on sensitive skin. The product's packaging reflects the brand's design-forward identity, crafted to feel intentional on a nursery shelf rather than interchangeable with conventional repellent bottles.

"We've always believed that products made for babies should be held to a higher standard, in what goes in them, and in how they're made," said Michael Jankie, Co-Founder and CEO of NATPAT. "Baby Buzz Spray brings everything our community expects from us, clean ingredients, beautiful design, a scent babies actually tolerate, into a format that fits how families move through the world."

As NATPAT's first non-patch product, the spray format expands accessibility for caregivers on the go. The Baby Buzz Spray launch marks NATPAT's continued expansion into the broader baby and toddler wellness category.

Baby Buzz Spray will be available on Sunday, April 12, at Target stores nationwide and online.

For more information and to shop the full NATPAT product line, visit natpat.com .

About NATPAT

NATPAT creates wellness patches using natural essential oils for people and pets. Founded by parents seeking chemical-free solutions for their children, the company expanded into pet wellness after customer requests. NATPAT products are made with plant-based ingredients and designed for ease of use in daily life. The brand ships worldwide and maintains a focus on accessible, non-invasive wellness tools.