Capstreet-backed SmartSights Names Michael Santoli Vice President, Enterprise Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartSights, a provider of operational intelligence software for industrial plants, today announced that it has appointed Michael Santoli as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. SmartSights is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to SmartSights,” said Corey Rhoden, CEO of SmartSights. “His experience in enterprise sales combined with his understanding of the industrial manufacturing sector will be a key asset as we look to build our sales organization. Plus, Michael’s background in bridging software solutions with frontline operational needs aligns neatly with our focus on operational excellence.”

Mr. Santoli joins SmartSights from Redzone Production Systems, a workforce solution provider for manufacturing companies, where he served as sales director. Previously, he was a senior sales engineer at factory automation equipment manufacturer Keyence Corporation. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from SUNY Fredonia.

“Having seen the impact of data-driven engagement on manufacturing teams, I look forward to helping SmartSights’ customers move beyond legacy systems and empower shop-floor teams with real-time, actionable data,” said Mr. Santoli.

About SmartSights

SmartSights’ easy-to-deploy applications for overloaded operations teams makes it easier for customers to function with fewer people in today’s complex industrial environments. Our solutions provide data-driven analytics, real-time / historical reports, autonomous alerts, issue management and resolution, empowering operations teams with clear insights for effective decision-making and action. SmartSights enables customers to quickly identify and remediate critical plant issues, helping to elevate plant operational performance. To learn more, visit www.smartsights.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Contact:

LLYC

Jennifer Hurson, Jennifer.hurson@llyc.global

Joanne Lessner, joanne.lessner@llyc.global