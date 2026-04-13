Soleo Health Opens New Ambulatory Infusion Center in Louisville, Kentucky

FRISCO, Texas and LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, a national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the opening of its new ambulatory infusion center in Louisville, Kentucky. The new location strengthens Soleo Health’s commitment to serving the local community by providing convenient access to specialized infusion care in a supportive, comfortable setting.

Located at 3901 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 105, the Soleo Health Louisville infusion center offers patients a welcoming environment for high-quality care close to home. The infusion center expands access to care for patients living with complex, rare and chronic conditions throughout the greater Louisville area and surrounding communities.

Soleo Health Louisville is staffed by experienced nurses, supported by our therapeutic care management pharmacists and staff, dedicated to supporting patients with complex, rare or ultra-rare conditions, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), dermatomyositis, myasthenia gravis (MG), primary immunodeficiencies (PI) and thyroid eye disease (TED) as well as multiple sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ulcerative colitis (UC), among others.

Appointments with flexible times are available, including weekends, and can be made by calling 502.209.8998, faxing referrals to 855.633.4357, or through a referral from a patient’s medical provider.

“Our Louisville AIC expansion will allow us to reach more patients who benefit from complex specialty therapies and enhance services offered to providers,” said Craig Vollmer, chief commercial officer for Soleo Health. “Our goal is to work alongside local physicians and care teams to help ensure patients have timely access to therapies in a setting that prioritizes comfort, safety, and personalized care.”

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for more information.

Contact Info

Phone: 833.234.1010

Email: Marketing@soleohealth.com