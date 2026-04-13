National Healthcare Properties Announces Launch of Public Offering

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (“NHP”) today announced the launch of its public offering of 38,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-11 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.00 and $16.00 per share. NHP expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,775,000 shares of its Class A common stock to cover overallotments, if any. NHP has applied to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “NHP.”

NHP intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to repay approximately $186.0 million of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, to fund potential future property acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes.

Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley and BMO Capital Markets are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, Capital One Securities, Citizens Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities, Huntington Capital Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Credit Agricole CIB and Synovus are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 645-3751 (option #5), or by email at WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 West 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, New York 10036, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. Securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on senior housing and outpatient medical facilities located in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things: NHP’s expectations regarding the pricing, completion and size of the offering; the anticipated terms of the offering; NHP’s use of proceeds from the offering; and the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the offering. When NHP uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. NHP’s expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the registration statement relating to the offering and all other filings with the SEC. Finally, NHP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Email: ir@nhpreit.com