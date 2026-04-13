From Milestone to Momentum: Kraig Biocraft Leadership Travels to South East Asia Following Record-Setting 1.3 Metric Ton Recombinant Spider Silk Cocoon Production Cycle

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that senior management is traveling to South East Asia this week to build on the momentum of its recently announced record-setting production of 1.3 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons in a single month.

The visit follows the Company's successful delivery on the aggressive production targets it outlined earlier this year. The 1.3 metric ton milestone represents not only a record-setting achievement but a clear validation of the Company's execution strategy and operational scale-up model.

During the trip, management will conduct a detailed review of the most recent production cycle, including output quality, yield performance, and processing efficiency. The team will also oversee downstream processing of its recombinant spider silk cocoons into reeled silk, a critical step in transforming raw production into commercial-ready materials.

In addition, management will meet with leadership at Prodigy Silk, Kraig Labs' subsidiary, and key representatives from the Company's expanding production network. These meetings will focus on near-term expansion planning, strengthening coordination across the production pipeline, and identifying opportunities to further accelerate growth.

"We set a plan, we delivered, and now we are moving immediately to expand on that success," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "This trip is about turning a major milestone into a Launchpad for what comes next."

While achieving 1.3 metric tons marks a significant step forward, the Company emphasized that this milestone is not an endpoint but a waypoint on its near-term roadmap. Kraig Labs remains focused on rapidly advancing toward its stated goal of reaching 10 metric tons of monthly production.

"Our roadmap has always been clear," Thompson continued. "This level of production demonstrates that our systems work, our partnerships are strong, and our strategy is sound. The work we are doing now is about scaling faster, refining processes, and closing the gap to our next major production target."

The Company expects insights from this visit to directly inform upcoming production cycles and further strengthen its ability to scale recombinant spider silk output to unprecedented levels.

The Company leadership in bioengineering was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of its work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026 .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering .

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com .

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270 .

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news .

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/ .

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495