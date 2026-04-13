urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) Announces Lanka Premier League Season 6 — Potential Record 600-Player Pool, World-Class Marquee Talent, and Expected Appointment of Chris Gayle as Global Brand Ambassador

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), operating through Flash Sports & Media, Inc., a vertically integrated sports, media, and experiential platform, today announced that Lanka Premier League ("LPL") Season 6 — executed via its subsidiary Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC ("IPG") platform — is expecting record-breaking expansion. Season 6 is projected to feature the largest-ever LPL player registration pool of 500 to 600 athletes expected to be drawn from the world's top cricketing nations, elevated by a marquee roster of global superstars and the expected appointment of T20 legend Chris Gayle as official Brand Ambassador. The Company's entry into the global T20 cricket ecosystem — serving an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide — represents a pivotal milestone in its strategy to monetize media rights, sponsorship, and live experiences at scale, with LPL Season 6 expected, based on third-party industry estimates, to generate approximately USD 25–30 million in local economic activity.

A $5 Billion+ Market Opportunity in Global T20 Cricket

Based on third-party industry data, the global T20 cricket market represents one of the fastest-growing segments in professional sports entertainment. With an estimated 2.5 billion fans across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and beyond, T20 cricket commands broadcast deals, sponsorship ecosystems, and live event revenues that rival major Western sports leagues. IPL media rights alone were valued at over USD 6 billion for a five-year cycle, according to publicly available reports, benchmarking the monetization potential of premium T20 properties. LPL, as Sri Lanka's flagship professional T20 league and a key property within the broader South Asian cricket calendar, is positioned to capture a meaningful share of this multi-billion-dollar opportunity. The foregoing valuation figures are based on publicly reported information for a mature league and may not be indicative of the LPL or the Company’s expected results.

Record 500–600 Player Registration Pool and Global Marquee Talent

Building on its strong growth trajectory, LPL Season 6 is expecting the largest-ever player registration pool in LPL history—500 to 600 players—drawn from across the global cricketing world. This expansion is expected to enhance the league's competitiveness, depth, and international appeal, positioning LPL among the top T20 leagues globally, with a USD 25–30 million projected ecosystem impact locally.

The league seeks to attract elite marquee players, including individuals who have historically participated in global T20 competitions, including:

Australia / England / Global Stars: David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes

David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes South Africa / New Zealand / West Indies: Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das India: Ravichandran Ashwin

Note: Player participation is subject to final registration, contractual arrangements, and applicable governing body, board approvals and NOCs.

Chris Gayle Named Official Brand Ambassador

In a significant development for the league's global profile, T20 legend Chris Gayle is expected to serve as official Brand Ambassador for LPL Season 6. Widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in cricket history, Gayle's involvement is expected to bring global recognition, fan engagement, and commercial visibility to the league ahead of the tournament window.

A New Benchmark for the Lanka Premier League

Season 6 is expected to introduce several key advancements over prior seasons:

Largest-ever player registration pool (500–600 players)

Expanded international participation across major cricketing nations

Stronger and more competitive auction dynamics

Enhanced commercial and sponsorship opportunities

Increased global broadcast reach and fan engagement



"The Lanka Premier League continues to evolve into a premier global T20 property. With an expanded player base and the inclusion of world-class marquee players, Season 6 is is expected to support continued growth and development."

– Senior Representative, Lanka Premier League /Anil Mohan CEO of IPG

Disclaimer: The Company does not own, operate, or control the Lanka Premier League, its franchises, or any governing body. The Company’s involvement is limited to its contractual rights and services through Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC and related commercial arrangements. References to league operations, player participation, market size, or economic impact are based on third-party information or industry estimates and are provided solely for general context. The Company’s actual revenues, if any, will depend on its specific contractual arrangements and may differ materially from broader industry metrics referenced herein.

About urban-gro, Inc.

Following its recent combination with Flash Sports & Media, Inc. ("Flash") and integration of Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, urban-gro, Inc. is a diversified sports, media, and experiential marketing platform focused on the creation, production, and monetization of live events, original content, and branded fan experiences. The Company operates across multiple sports and entertainment verticals, leveraging proprietary intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and experiential activations to engage audiences and deliver value for brands, sponsors, and media partners.

About Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League has established itself as one of the region's most dynamic and widely followed T20 tournaments, bringing together top Sri Lankan cricketers and leading international stars in a high-profile showcase of the game. The league is owned and operated by the IPG, its official rights holder. Season 6 is targeted for July 9 through August 7, 2026. For additional information, visit: https://srilankacricket.lk

About Twenty20 Cricket

Twenty20 (T20) is a fast-paced format of cricket in which each team plays a maximum of 20 overs. Introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2003 to create roughly three-and-a-half-hour matches, T20 has grown into the sport's most commercially vibrant format. For more information, visit: www.t20worldcup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@flashsm.com

Company Website:

https://flashsportsandmedia.com

https://www.theipggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, or intentions relating to its participation in connection with the Lanka Premier League, the anticipated benefits of its business combination with Flash Sports & Media, Inc., the development and commercialization of sports and media platforms, potential sponsorship, media rights and commercial opportunities, anticipated market size and growth, projected economic impact of the Lanka Premier League, and the Company’s ability to generate revenues from its activities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “seek,” “estimate,” “potential,” or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company’s limited role and lack of control over the operations, scheduling, governance, and commercial activities of the Lanka Premier League and its franchises; the Company’s reliance on third-party partners, including Innovative Production Group FZ LLC and other counterparties, to perform under contractual arrangements; uncertainties regarding the participation, availability, or continued involvement of players, ambassadors, or other talent referenced in this press release; the possibility that anticipated sponsorships, media rights arrangements, or other commercial opportunities may not materialize or may be delayed; the extent to which the Company is able to generate revenues, if any, from its involvement in the Lanka Premier League; risks relating to the integration of Flash Sports & Media, Inc. and the Company’s ability to realize anticipated synergies; the Company’s ability to develop, monetize, and scale its sports, media, and experiential business lines; the timing and success of expansion into new markets; the Company’s ability to establish or maintain strategic relationships and commercial arrangements; the extent to which industry developments referenced in this press release translate into opportunities for the Company; general economic, market, and industry conditions; competitive dynamics within the sports and media sectors; international, geopolitical, and regulatory risks associated with global sporting events; and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

In addition, certain market, industry, and economic data referenced in this press release are based on third-party sources and estimates that the Company believes to be reliable, but the Company has not independently verified such information and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source: urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO)