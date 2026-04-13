Worldwide Initial Public Offering Database: Opportunities Lie in Leveraging IPO Data for Heads of Operations, CTOs, and Portfolio Managers to Gain Insights for Investment Strategies

Market opportunities lie in leveraging IPO data for Heads of Operations, CTOs, and Portfolio Managers to gain insights for investment strategies. Banks, fund management firms, and fintech companies can capitalize on trends and timings in IPO activities for strategic decisions and risk management.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Initial Public Offering" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Worldwide Initial Public Offering monitors IPOs using local stock exchanges as the primary source of information, along with additional secondary sources such as international news agencies as confirmation. Announcements are captured at six different stages:

  • New - indicates that the IPO is complete (or in action) and the listing date is today or yesterday.
  • Rumour - indicates that the company (or another respected source) has announced its intention to hold an IPO, but before the necessary approval has been made.
  • Pending - indicates that the IPO is confirmed and the necessary approval has been made.
  • Historical - indicates that the IPO has taken place and the listing date is more than 2 days before.
  • Postponed - an IPO that has been temporarily suspended, pending a further announcement on the operation of the placement.
  • Withdrawn - an IPO that has been permanently stopped due to the company's or regulatory body's decision.

Who should buy this Database?

Job Titles

  • Head of Operations
  • Chief Technology Officer
  • Portfolio Manager
  • Head of IT
  • Chief Operations Officer
  • Chief Data Officer
  • Fixed Income Manager
  • Head of Equities
  • Head of Trading
  • Head of Compliance

Organizations

  • Banks
  • Fund Management Companies
  • Pension Funds
  • Hedge Funds
  • Stockbrokers
  • Insurance Companies
  • Fintec Companies

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btk8eh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Exchanges
                            
                            
                                Finance
                            
                            
                                Fund Management
                            
                            
                                Funds Management
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading