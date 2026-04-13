Worldwide Initial Public Offering Database: Opportunities Lie in Leveraging IPO Data for Heads of Operations, CTOs, and Portfolio Managers to Gain Insights for Investment Strategies

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Initial Public Offering" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Worldwide Initial Public Offering monitors IPOs using local stock exchanges as the primary source of information, along with additional secondary sources such as international news agencies as confirmation. Announcements are captured at six different stages:

New - indicates that the IPO is complete (or in action) and the listing date is today or yesterday.

Rumour - indicates that the company (or another respected source) has announced its intention to hold an IPO, but before the necessary approval has been made.

Pending - indicates that the IPO is confirmed and the necessary approval has been made.

Historical - indicates that the IPO has taken place and the listing date is more than 2 days before.

Postponed - an IPO that has been temporarily suspended, pending a further announcement on the operation of the placement.

Withdrawn - an IPO that has been permanently stopped due to the company's or regulatory body's decision.

Who should buy this Database?



Job Titles

Head of Operations

Chief Technology Officer

Portfolio Manager

Head of IT

Chief Operations Officer

Chief Data Officer

Fixed Income Manager

Head of Equities

Head of Trading

Head of Compliance

Organizations

Banks

Fund Management Companies

Pension Funds

Hedge Funds

Stockbrokers

Insurance Companies

Fintec Companies

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btk8eh

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