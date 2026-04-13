|Series
|RIKV 26 0715
|RIKV 26 0916
|Settlement Date
|04/15/2026
|04/15/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|16,900
|7,907
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.091
|/
|7.699
|96.763
|/
|7.820
|Total Number of Bids Received
|23
|21
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|30,600
|17,907
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.091
|/
|7.699
|96.763
|/
|7.820
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.176
|/
|7.350
|96.952
|/
|7.349
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.091
|/
|7.699
|96.763
|/
|7.820
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.112
|/
|7.613
|96.828
|/
|7.658
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.176
|/
|7.350
|96.952
|/
|7.349
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.045
|/
|7.888
|96.695
|/
|7.990
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.093
|/
|7.691
|96.774
|/
|7.793
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.81
|2.26
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0715 - RIKV 26 0916
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
-
April 10, 2026 11:32 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The size of the RIKB 26 1015 series after the exchange auction on April 10, 2026 is 82,320,064,105 (nominal value). ...Read More
-
April 10, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 38 0215Settlement Date 04/15/202604/15/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 8,0283,300All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.130/7.86097.000/6.870Total Number of Bids...Read More