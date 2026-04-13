Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0715 - RIKV 26 0916

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 26 0715RIKV 26 0916
Settlement Date 04/15/202604/15/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 16,9007,907
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.091/7.69996.763/7.820
Total Number of Bids Received 2321
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 30,60017,907
Total Number of Successful Bids 1415
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1415
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.091/7.69996.763/7.820
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.176/7.35096.952/7.349
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.091/7.69996.763/7.820
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.112/7.61396.828/7.658
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.176/7.35096.952/7.349
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.045/7.88896.695/7.990
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.093/7.69196.774/7.793
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.812.26

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