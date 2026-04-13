3D Systems Accelerates Production-Scale Additive Manufacturing with New High-Throughput Platform and Next-Generation Factory Software

Key Highlights

Introduces SLA® 825 Dual, a next-generation dual-laser production system now available world-wide, delivering over 20% larger build volumes and up to 30% faster print speeds versus competitive systems, enabling higher throughput for precision production applications.

Launches AddiTrak™, an advanced integrated software platform for 3D Systems additive manufacturing, delivering secure, on-premises, real-time fleet monitoring, process control, data collection, and customizable analytics.

3D Systems’ comprehensive range of technologies and application expertise enabling real-world production adoption across metals and polymers, driven by accelerating customer demand in aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and industrial markets.





ROCK HILL, S.C., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced new hardware, software, and applications that are enabling customers to scale additive manufacturing into production environments requiring high throughput, reliability, repeatability, and process control.

At RAPID + TCT 2026 (Booth #1801), 3D Systems will introduce the new SLA 825 Dual to the U.S. market, a next-generation stereolithography system engineered to significantly increase production output while maintaining the accuracy and consistency required for industrial manufacturing. The company will also debut AddiTrak™, a factory-floor software platform purpose-built for managing connected 3D Systems production environments.

These innovations reinforce 3D Systems’ strategy to deliver production-ready additive manufacturing solutions that integrate hardware, software, materials, and application expertise to help customers move beyond prototyping and into scaled manufacturing.

Maximizing SLA Speed, Productivity, and Consistency with SLA 825 Dual

The SLA 825 Dual features a 22% larger build volume and delivers up to 25% faster build speeds than its predecessor, enabling customers to run more builds per shift and consolidate more parts per platform. Designed for high-utilization environments, the system supports demanding applications such as motorsports, full-scale precision prototyping, and investment casting patterns, where yield, dimensional accuracy, and repeatability are critical.

By combining higher throughput with proven SLA precision, the SLA 825 Dual provides manufacturers with a scalable solution for transitioning stereolithography into high volume production workflows.

Driving Fleet Visibility and Factory Efficiency with AddiTrak™

As additive manufacturing scales, fleet-level visibility and process control become essential to maintaining productivity, quality, and on-time delivery in production environments.

To address these needs, 3D Systems is introducing AddiTrak, a secure, on-premises software platform designed specifically for the entire range of 3D Systems printers and accompanying workflows. AddiTrak provides centralized monitoring, analytics, and optimization across the production floor through a unified dashboard, while supporting Industry 4.0-compatible connectivity including MTConnect and OPC UA.

AddiTrak is fully native to the 3D Systems ecosystem and integrates seamlessly with 3D Sprint®, enabling a connected, end-to-end workflow—from job preparation and scheduling through build execution and performance analysis—across the entire printing fleet.

Customers can rely on security of their sensitive design and process data, as AddiTrak is fully on-premises and under their control, through all stages of the manufacturing process.

Presenting Real-World Production Examples

3D Systems will also highlight customer application examples which demonstrate additive manufacturing supporting production. One of these is Eureka Pumps AS, based in Norway, which has partnered with 3D Systems to manufacture large-format metal spare parts on demand, using 3D Systems Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology.

This production model helps address part obsolescence, extended lead times, and inventory constraints, illustrating how additive manufacturing can strengthen supply chain resilience and responsiveness, while reducing working capital needs, in mission-critical industrial environments.

By pairing advanced printing platforms with specialized materials, software, and application development expertise, 3D Systems continues to rapidly expand the range of production problems that additive manufacturing can solve.

“The industrialization of additive manufacturing continues to accelerate as more companies realize its ability to deliver both performance gains through design innovation and operational flexibility through digital production,” said Patrick Dunne, SVP, Technical Fellow, 3D Systems.

CEO Commentary

“Over the past several years, we’ve made disciplined investments to refresh our portfolio and focus on manufacturing applications where additive delivers the greatest value,” said Dr. Jeff Graves, President and CEO, 3D Systems. “At RAPID + TCT 2026, we’re demonstrating how those investments are translating into production-focused solutions, from high-throughput stereolithography to connected software platforms that improve visibility and control across the full range of factory environments. These capabilities position our customers to apply additive manufacturing where precision, productivity, and part complexity matter most.”

Experience 3D Systems at RAPID + TCT 2026

3D Systems will showcase these innovations and its application-focused portfolio at Booth #1801 during RAPID + TCT 2026, held April 13–16, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Conference attendees are also invited to attend the following presentations:

Steve Hartung – Pixels to 3D Printed Investment Casting Patterns, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 1:30 PM, Tech Hub Stage, Booth #1531

Joe Wisnewski – AddiTrak™, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 3:30 PM, Tech Hub Stage, Booth #1531

Panel: Life-Saver: How AM is Transforming Point-of-Care, including Dr. Jeff Graves, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 8:30 AM, SME Main Stage





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com