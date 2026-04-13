Hillman Acquires Delaney Hardware; Expands Pro Distribution Categories Adding Door Hardware

CINCINNATI, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, announced that it has acquired Delaney hardware, a U.S.-based supplier of door hardware and builder’s hardware used in residential, multifamily, and commercial construction.

The acquisition of Delaney expands Hillman’s breadth in the pro distribution channel adding door hardware and expanding builder’s hardware to Hillman’s pro distribution business.

Delaney offers door hardware including entry locksets, deadbolts, door handles, digital and smart locks, and related builder’s hardware for multifamily, new construction and commercial use. Based near Atlanta, Delaney primarily serves builders, contractors, and building-product distributors across the United States, with concentration in the Southeast.

“The acquisition of Delaney increases our presence in the pro distribution channel and expands categories, both of which are strategic initiatives for Hillman,” commented Jon Michael Adinolfi, president, and chief executive officer of Hillman. “We look forward to leveraging this distribution platform to further increase our presence in pro distribution and Win the Pro.”

James Daly, Hillman’s recently appointed Senior Vice President, Pro, added: “Delaney is a well-respected regional distributor whose products expand our growing pro distribution capabilities adding both door hardware and builder’s hardware. We are confident that we can leverage Hillman’s core competencies together with Delaney’s pro distribution platform to drive profitable growth in the pro channel.”

Hillman expects to recognize over $10 million in net sales during its 2026 fiscal year from the Delaney acquisition. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition marks Hillman’s second acquisition in 2026 having recently acquired Campbell Chain & Fittings. Hillman continues to pursue acquisition opportunities as a key part of its long-term growth strategy.

About Delaney Hardware, Inc.

Delaney Hardware is a U.S.-based supplier of a wide range of residential and commercial grade door hardware, including knobs and levers, handle sets, builder’s hardware, digital locks, and deadbolts. Delaney’s brands are known for their stylish and quality products for homes, multi-family projects, and businesses. Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Delaney serves the pro market through emphasizing durability and smooth function, with products sold through distributors and building suppliers.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Hillman is a leading provider of hardware and related products serving retail, pro distribution, and industrial MRO customers. Over the last 60-plus years, Hillman has built a legacy of service and growth by forming strategic partnerships with North America’s leading home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers. Hillman differentiates itself from the competition with its dedicated field sales team of 1,200+ associates, direct-to-store distribution capabilities, and world class global sourcing and supply chain expertise. The company offers an extensive product portfolio of more than 111,000 SKUs, including fasteners (power screws, nuts, and bolts), hardware (builder’s hardware, rope & chain, accessories), project gear & supplies (gloves, work gear, paint & cleaning sundries), and key and engraving services (key duplication, auto keys, and engraving). Hillman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative products, and dependable solutions to its customers and regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements made in this press release that are considered to be forward-looking are made in good faith by the Company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," “target”, “goal”, "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect our and our customers’, suppliers’ and other business partners’ operations, financial condition and cash flows including spending on home renovation or construction projects, inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) increased supply chain costs, including tariffs, raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; (3) the highly competitive nature of the markets that we serve; (4) the ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (5) seasonality; (6) large customer concentration; (7) the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (8) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (9) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; or (10) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that are included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2026. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this communication to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Investors

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com