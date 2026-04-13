NorthStrive Biosciences Announces U.S. Arrival of EL-32 Working Cell Bank and Initiation of Manufacturing Optimization for Dual Myostatin Assets Targeting Muscle Preservation with GLP-1 Therapies in Collaboration with Modulant Biosciences

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. (“NorthStrive Biosciences”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (“PMGC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ELAB), today announced a key development milestone for its asset, EL-32: the successful transfer of the EL-32 Working Cell Bank (“WCB”) to a U.S.-based third-party fermentation facility. This transfer initiates a manufacturing optimization program designed to increase production yield and establish a cost-efficient, scalable process in support of future clinical and commercial development.

EL-32 is a dual-action engineered probiotic therapeutic designed to express both myostatin and activin-A antigens, two key biological regulators of muscle development and metabolic function. By targeting both the myostatin and activin-A pathways through an oral, gut-mediated delivery mechanism, EL-32 offers a differentiated approach to preserving lean muscle mass and addressing metabolic dysfunction in patients undergoing GLP-1 receptor agonist weight loss therapy.

Modulant Biosciences LLC (“Modulant Biosciences”), licensee for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products derived from EL-32 for non-human animal health applications under the previously announced License Agreement with NorthStrive Biosciences, has retained the third-party precision fermentation facility to lead upstream and downstream process development. This involves applying data-driven optimization strategies to improve yield, consistency, and manufacturability. NorthStrive Biosciences will work with Modulant Biosciences to leverage these efforts, with the goal of establishing a robust process foundation to support investigational new drug (“IND”)-enabling activities and future good manufacturing practices (“GMP”) manufacturing.

The parties’ collaboration reflects a dual-track development strategy: NorthStrive Biosciences retains all rights to human therapeutic applications of EL-32, while Modulant Biosciences holds an exclusive license to develop and commercialize EL-32-derived products for non-human animal health applications. This parallel approach is intended to maximize the commercial potential of the EL-32 platform across both markets while leveraging shared manufacturing and process development insights.

About NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) company, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Its assets include EL-22 and EL-32 which are engineered probiotic therapeutics targeting myostatin and activin-A pathways for muscle preservation in patients on GLP-1 receptor agonist weight loss therapies. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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IR Contact: IR@pmgcholdings.com