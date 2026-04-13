Optical Metasurface Market Size to Hit USD 813.36 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical Metasurface Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Optical Metasurface Market Size was valued at USD 167.22 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 813.36 Million by 2035, growing at 17.14% CAGR during 2026–2035.”

Increasing Demand for Ultra-Compact Performance Photonic Systems to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Global need for ultra-compact, energy-efficient, and high-performance photonic systems is expected to drive the rapid growth of the optical metasurface. Due to the need for controlled light manipulation at nanoscale resolution in advanced imaging applications, LiDAR, AR/VR, and quantum computing, metasurfaces are growing in popularity. The following items on the list are the creation of AI-embedded optical computer systems, reconfigurable and tunable metasurfaces, and advances from integration to CMOS-compatible manufacturing techniques for large-scale production. Furthermore, the rapid advancement of semiconductor photonics and miniature optical devices is accelerated by large expenditures.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Metalenz

STMicroelectronics

Moxtek

MetaOptics Technologies

NIL Technology (NILT)

Lumotive

2Pi Optics

Tunoptix

Kymeta Corporation

Viavi Solutions

Coherent Corp

Hamamatsu Photonics

Jenoptik

Thorlabs

Lumentum

II-VI Incorporated (Coherent)

Broadcom Inc. (Optical Solutions)

Intel Corporation (Photonics Division)

Sony Semiconductor Solutions

Carl Zeiss AG

Optical Metasurface Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 167.22 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 813.36 Million CAGR CAGR of 17.14% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Metalenses, Beam Deflectors, Polarization Converters, Meta-Holograms and Others)

• By Material (Dielectric Metasurfaces, Metallic Metasurfaces and Hybrid Metasurfaces)

• By Application (AR & VR, Optical Communication, Imaging & Sensing Sys, Holography, Sensing & Detection and Others)

• By End Use (Commercial, Industrial, Research & Academia and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Metalenses hold the largest market share of 37.20% in 2025 due to their superior focusing efficiency, compact flat-optics structure, and extensive use in imaging systems, AR/VR devices, and advanced optical applications. Beam Deflectors are the fastest expanding segment at a CAGR of 24.80% due to their ability for highly accurate and agile light Steering globally.

By Material

Dielectric Metasurfaces hold the largest market share of 5050% in 2025 due to their high efficiency, low optical loss, and strong performance in imaging and photonic applications. Hybrid Metasurfaces segment is witnessing the highest CAGR of 34.00% as the combination of dielectric and metallic features operate on a wider wavelength range for both active and passive next-generation optical systems.

By Application

AR & VR dominate the market holding a share of 31.60% in 2025 due to rising adoption in immersive displays, smart devices, and advanced visualization technologies. Optical Communication is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.80% due to vibrant demand for greater speed records on a chip globally.

By End Use

Commercial accounts for the highest share of 63.00% in 2025 in the end-use segment since optical metasurface for commercial application is generally used in consumer electronics, imaging systems, and telecommunications. Industrial is expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 19.80% as proliferation in automation, sensing, LiDAR systems, and advanced manufacturing technologies necessitating high-precision optical control.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market by holding a share of 33.60% in 2025 in the optical metasurface industry over the forecast period, driven by strong investments in advanced photonics, defense optics, and semiconductor innovation.

Asia Pacific is currently the fastest growing region in the optical metasurface market at a CAGR of 19.83% during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding semiconductor manufacturing, and increasing investments in advanced photonics and optoelectronics.

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Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , Metalenz expanded its metasurface portfolio into system-level sensing applications, including secure biometrics and advanced 3D imaging solutions. The company strengthened its leadership with over 150 patents supporting compact depth sensing and polarization-based imaging technologies.

, Metalenz expanded its metasurface portfolio into system-level sensing applications, including secure biometrics and advanced 3D imaging solutions. The company strengthened its leadership with over 150 patents supporting compact depth sensing and polarization-based imaging technologies. In May 2024, Lumotive and Hokuyo jointly launched the YLM-10LX, the world’s first commercial 3D LiDAR sensor using true solid-state optical beam steering based on Lumotive’s Light Control Metasurface (LCM) technology. The system eliminates mechanical scanning parts, enabling more stable, programmable, and high-performance 3D sensing for industrial automation and robotics applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Optical Metasurface Market Report (The USPs):

METASURFACE TECHNOLOGY & NANOSTRUCTURE DESIGN INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate phase, amplitude, polarization, and hybrid metasurfaces along with subwavelength design principles and material platforms.

– helps you evaluate phase, amplitude, polarization, and hybrid metasurfaces along with subwavelength design principles and material platforms. OPTICAL PERFORMANCE & LIGHT MANIPULATION METRICS – helps you understand light steering efficiency, phase control accuracy, wavelength selectivity, and beam shaping capabilities.

– helps you understand light steering efficiency, phase control accuracy, wavelength selectivity, and beam shaping capabilities. ADVANCED DESIGN & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in AI-assisted photonic design, inverse design methods, and tunable or reconfigurable metasurface technologies.

– helps you uncover trends in AI-assisted photonic design, inverse design methods, and tunable or reconfigurable metasurface technologies. FABRICATION & NANOMANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you assess nanofabrication techniques, pattern precision, yield rates, and scalability for wafer-level production.

– helps you assess nanofabrication techniques, pattern precision, yield rates, and scalability for wafer-level production. DEVICE ARCHITECTURE & INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze flat optics design, CMOS and photonic integration, and development of compact, multi-functional metasurface devices.

– helps you analyze flat optics design, CMOS and photonic integration, and development of compact, multi-functional metasurface devices. RELIABILITY & PERFORMANCE STABILITY INDICATORS – helps you evaluate optical loss minimization, defect control, and thermal/mechanical stability across operating environments.

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